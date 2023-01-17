Mike Perry reacts to Dana White NYE slap video: ‘It could’ve been worse, it could’ve been better’

Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno secures title again after doctor stoppage over Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno made history on Saturday night when they were the fight UFC match-up to fight four times. Unbelievably those four fights came in a matter of just about two years. They met first on Dec. 12 where they fought to a draw in one of the...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
Following UFC 283, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes and UFC President Dana White take questions from the media. UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill took place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event was headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fought for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno met for the fourth time in a title unification bout.
MMAWeekly.com
Jose Aldo to be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame
UFC announced that former WEC and UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the Class of 2023. The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place during the 11th Annual UFC International Fight Week this summer in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
MMAWeekly.com
Glover Teixeira announces retirement following UFC 283 loss
Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira left his gloves inside the octagon after his UFC 283 one-sided loss to Jamahal Hill. Hill busted Teixeira up throughout the five-round contest and pitched a shutout on the scorecards. Following the fight, Teixeira announced his retirement. “I think I’m too tough for my...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Jamahal Hill batters Glover Teixeira to win light heavyweight title
Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and No. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill headlined UFC 283 on Saturday with the vacant 205-pound championship on the line. Teixeira won the light heavyweight title by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021. In his first title defense he lost to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June 2022. A rematch was scheduled for UFC 282 in December but Prochazka was forced out of the bout due to injury and Teixeira’s title shot vanished. Prochazka immediately vacated the championship.
MMAWeekly.com
‘Shogun’ Rua loses by TKO in final UFC bout
Mixed martial arts legend Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua entered the octagon for the final time on Saturday at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The former UFC light heavyweight champion, the 2005 Pride Middleweight Grand Prix Champion, and UFC Hall of Famer hung up his gloves after facing Ihor Potieria. Unfortunately for Rua, his final fight ended with him on the canvas.
