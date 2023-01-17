ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

4 Common Fears About Money To Overcome

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPlMn_0kHXPmC800

Most people share certain types of financial fears in common. Some will be able to overcome these fears with support, but others will let fear rule the rest of their lives. Leading a life where financial fears take top priority can keep you trapped in an unhealthy financial mindset. It can even lead to losing money throughout your lifetime.

Be Prepared: 6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in the New Year
Discover: How To Invest In Precious Metals To Protect Your Retirement
Find Out: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Even if you feel scared to do it, it is possible to break the cycle and develop a healthy financial attitude where money is viewed as a tool that can help, not hinder, you. Here are some of the most common financial fears and what it takes to overcome each one.

Fear of Going Broke

Let’s start with one of the most common financial fears: going broke or even bankrupt.

This is often a learned money belief or habit, said Chloe Elise, certified financial coach and CEO of Deeper Than Money . Typically, the person who holds this fear has observed it from their parents or grandparents.

“They look at money as always being scarce, and they fear they will run out,” Elise said.

While this belief can be extremely difficult to break, the ultimate goal is to view money through an abundance mentality. Elise said some of her clients adopt the mantra “money flows to me” as a way to start welcoming money into their lives.

It takes more than a mantra though! To start welcoming money into your life is to watch your money work for you. Elise’s favorite recommendation for doing this is to keep your emergency fund in a high-yield savings account.

“With total liquidity and no risk, a HYSA is an incredible way to begin to see interest accumulate on your account by doing nothing,” said Elise, who adds that as of right now interest rates are over 3%.

Once you do this, Elise said you can start to look into other investments, like retirement accounts or real estate. This eases the fear of stepping outside of your comfort zone and increases the likelihood you will be rewarded.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Think the Economy Will Perform in 2023?

Fear of Checking Your Bank Account

Who among us has indulged in an expensive weekend out, or a week-long vacation, and then felt paralyzed with fear about what their bank account will look like in the aftermath of these pending transactions?

Here’s what happens when you don’t check your bank account today. You’re not likely to check it tomorrow or the day after.

“What often happens is we let this feeling of guilt and shame from spending money spiral,” Elise said. Before long a month passes and you start to experience anxiety about facing your finances.

To overcome this fear, Elise recommends planning as much in advance as possible. If you are going on vacation, Elise said you can create a bucket in your savings account specific to the trip.

“Ahead of the trip, you’ve already mentally prepared for that money being spent. It makes it easier to look at your bank account when you already have an idea of what it will look like,” Elise said.

Fear of Feeling Stupid

If you don’t understand how APRs work, the difference between a traditional or Roth IRA, or what a mutual fund is, there’s a good chance you’re not alone. Financial jargon can often sound difficult to comprehend, and Elise said this stems from the self-belief “I’m not good with money.”

“You might even think everyone’s got it figured out but you. Which in turn causes the fear of feeling stupid when it comes to finances.”

The fear of feeling stupid about finances leads to a domino effect of other fear-related behaviors which can impact your finances. If you fear feeling bad about your money knowledge, you will fear talking about money. If you fear talking about money, you cannot ask the questions you need to and get answers that advocate for yourself and increase your overall financial literacy.

Don’t let your fears keep you in the dark! You can coax yourself out into the light per Elise’s recommendation where you begin to have fun and light conversations about money with friends and family.

“Ask them if they use a bank or credit union, or what their financial goals are this year. This will increase your confidence about money and lessen the fear,” Elise said.

Fear of Failure

Stephanie Genkin, CFP and founder of My Financial Planner , recently worked with a client who earns a high salary but is still stressed about money. The client’s boyfriend offered a well-intentioned recommendation of setting aside six months’ worth of cash for emergencies.

While the advice was not necessarily wrong, Genkin’s client felt anxiety and inaction. She had growing credit card debt and only about a half-month of expenses in a savings account.

Genkin spoke to the client about money. Gradually, the client opened up about her money beliefs and her family’s history with money. She agreed to automate a small amount of money into her online savings account to ensure that by the end of the year, she’d have at least a month and a half of expenses in savings.

Genkin noticed the client went from anxious to excited. What changed? The client said she was overwhelmed by the six-month timeline and afraid to fail.

“I understood her challenges and encouraged her to do something small instead of trying to be perfect,” Genkin said.

A lot of financial fear is about being less than perfect or having everything together, but it’s important not to let the fear of perfectionism take over your finances.

“Small, doable steps over time lead to big improvements,” Genkin said. “Allow yourself to be less than perfect. Slow and steady is good too.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 4 Common Fears About Money To Overcome

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Is $5,000 Enough for Your Emergency Fund?

You may have heard that $5,000 should be the goal for an emergency fund. But is that right? Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Discover: Protect Your Financial Future With Gold and...
Fortune

How to save money fast: 20 ways

Though long-term savings are important, sometimes getting quick results can motivate you to stick to a savings goal. Over time, small areas of savings can add up and be used to contribute to an emergency fund or to fund a future dream. Of course, everyone’s spending habits are different. See...
GOBankingRates

6 Investing Moves for Millennials in 2023

Still looking for a new year's resolution? Taking steps toward financial freedom and growing your wealth is a undoubtedly savvy move to make in 2023. For millennials in their late 20s to 30s, this...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
AL.com

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
msn.com

The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
234K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy