ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aymag.com

New Smoothie & Juice Bar Coming Soon to West Little Rock

A new smoothie and juice bar will be opening up soon in west Little Rock – West LR Social!. The place is described as “fast food for smart people serving healthy shakes and clean energy drinks” on the business’ Facebook page. It will be located at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet

BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
BENTON, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Marty’s Place is Now Open!

Marty’s Place is officially open at 11501 Maumelle Blvd. in North Little Rock. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Marty’s Place is a casual bar and grill dining experience with elegance. The menu offers a little something for everyone – salads, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, steak and more.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating 2021 homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation from 2021. On April 23, 2021, officers responded to 1015 E. 10th Street and discovered 55-year-old Jackie Gipson deceased. The manner of death has not been released, but detectives are investigating the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

34-year-old woman missing from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police are seeking information regarding a missing 34-year-old woman. Police said that Krystyna Nwachukwu was last seen in Little Rock on Sunday. Nwachukwu was seen in a 2007 tan Chevrolet Suburban with AR license plate number AJX39H. She is described as a Black...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One shot dead in downtown North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police announced on Tuesday afternoon they are actively investigating a homicide. According to the police the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Broadway. When police arrived they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was then pronounced dead...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

KARK reporter dead after motorcycle collision in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 22-year-old reporter at the start of her career died Monday after getting into a motorcycle collision in Little Rock. Haven Hughes, a recent graduate of Henderson State University, had just started at KARK News in August 2022 and loved sharing Arkansas news. On Monday...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

City board hears report on Ouachita River spill

In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy