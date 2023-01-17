‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2023-2024 Season On CBS Stations

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season, CBS Media Ventures announced Tuesday.

CBS Stations have signed on for Season 4 in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The renewal follows a format change this year that reimagined the show as two half-hour episodes that could run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately.

The format change is being credited with strong ratings for the show, which is up 70% among total viewers (1.21 million) season to date, as well as steady year-to-year ratings growth on CBS Stations, including New York (+4%), Chicago (+6%) and Philadelphia (+35%), according to Nielsen and CBS Media Ventures.

Barrymore’s guests this season have included President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, George Clooney, Kate Hudson, Adam Sandler, Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz, Tyler Perry and Susan Sarandon.

The show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and shot in New York City. Barrymore, Jason Kurtz and Marianne Schaberg are executive producers.