ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Disney Skewers Nelson Peltz As Lacking “Skills And Experience To Assist Board”; Reveals Marvel Chair Isaac Perlmuttter Backed Activist Investor

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PAp3_0kHXPZfZ00

Disney came out swinging Tuesday against Trian Partners and owner Nelson Peltz , the activist investor who’s pushing a proxy fight to take a seat on Disney’s board. “The current board is the right board for Disney shareholders,” the company said in a filing today with the SEC. “Nelson Peltz does not understand Disney’s business and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem.”

The public battle has been raging mostly so far on the website of the  Securities and Exchange Commission where Trian filed a string of documents last week urging Disney shareholders to vote for Peltz as director at the upcoming annual meeting, and in opposition to Disney’s own nominated slate of directors. Trian said Disney has suffered from “self-inflicted wounds” and could benefit from outside advice and direction. Trian had said that meetings it sought with executives to discuss were too little, too late.

Disney, for its part, lists meetings and calls starting in the summer of 2022 with former CEO Bob Chapek, CFO Christine McCarthy, directors Amy Chang and Safra Catz, General Counsel Horatio Gutierrez and Bob Iger , a number initiated by Marvel chairman Isaac Perlmutter who supported Peltz and lobbied Disney execs and board members on his behalf.

“Peltz, or Isaac Perlmutter (an employee and shareholders of Disney who currently serves as Chairman of Marvel Entertainment) on Peltz’ behalf, asked for a Board seat or suggested he should be added to the Board no less than 20 times since July 2022,” Disney said.

Disney today slapped up its own stream of financials to defend its track record, its deals and current CEO Bob Iger, who re-took the reins in November, and, the company noted, created significant shareholder value for the company during his previous tenure.

“Peltz has no track record in large cap media or tech, no solutions to offer for the evolving media landscape. And if MSG Sports is his training ground, it has not been a good one,” Disney said. Peltz has known MSG owner James Dolan for years and holds a stake in the company.

Disney focused on its “strong, highly rated investment grade balance sheet,” and urged shareholders to carefully analyze Peltz’s positions “to differentiate fact from fiction”.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lacey Chabert On Candace Cameron Bure’s Statement That Hallmark Is “Completely Different” Due To “Change In Leadership”

Lacey Chabert is one of the stars of Hallmark Channel and has starred in over 35 projects for the network. The Party of Five alum isn’t going anywhere soon either and as she says she “found a real home in Hallmark.” “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert told Vulture in an interview. However, stars like Candace Cameron Bure have fled Hallmark to Great American Family. The former Full House star revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark following “the change of leadership” and...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Alarmed ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush: “Something’s Off”

“Extra” host Billy Bush did the final Golden Globes red carpet interview of Lisa Marie Presley, and immediately realized that something was amiss. Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father. Bush recalled his brief red carpet talk with an ashen and unsteady Lisa Marie. “She was very uneven in her balance,” Bush, 51, told Fox LA. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me...
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show

Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
BBC

Disney accused of squeezing theme park customers

Disney is facing criticism from a high-profile investor that is unusual in the business world: that it is squeezing money out of its theme park customers. The firm's reliance on raising ticket prices and other charges to drive growth is "unsustainable", says Trian Partners boss Nelson Peltz. He made the...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Cut Details From ‘Spare’ Because He Feared Royal Family Would Never Forgive Him: “It Could Have Been Two Books”

Prince Harry has said he trimmed down his tell-all memoir Spare and chose not to publish certain details as he knew his family would never forgive him if they were made public. In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that the original initial transcript for Spare was twice the length of the final draft, and he had enough material to complete two books on his life and family. “The first draft was different,” he told the newspaper. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

Seth Rogen Blasts The CW At The Critics Choice Awards: ‘We’re On Your Least Favorite Network’

Seth Rogen took the stage at the Critics Choice Awards to present the winner of Best Comedy Series. However, the comedic actor had some notes for the organizers of the ceremony and proceeded to put the CW, the network airing the event, on blast. Rogen said that it was his first time at the Critics Choice Awards and questioned if they “always give two awards out at the same time.” The actor was referring to the Supporting Actor/Actress category and had a bone to pick with the network. Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards –...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy