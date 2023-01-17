‘The Silent Hour’: Mekhi Phifer & Sandra Mae Frank Join Joel Kinnaman And Mark Strong In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller

Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star with Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in the action thriller The Silent Hour .

The film is set to start principal photography in late February and will shoot in Malta and Toronto. Brad Anderson ( The Machinist ) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC , which is also financing the pic.

In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and partner (Strong) must battle Lynch (Phifer) and a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness (Frank) in the apartment building where she lives.

Sandra Mae Frank, who is currently starring in NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam , will star as “Ava,” a recovering drug addict determined to turn her life around, who’s hampered when she accidentally photographs a murder that puts her in the crosshairs of the perpetrators and those seeking to protect them.

Mekhi Phifer, who is best known for 8 Mile , Apple+’s Truth Be Told , and the Divergent franchise, will star as “Lynch,” a former special forces soldier turned corrupt cop who’s hellbent on silencing the murder witness and cop protecting her.

The deal was negotiated by Katie McGrath of KMR & Associates on behalf of Frank; by Gersh and Brookside Artist Management on behalf of Phifer; and by SVP of Legal and Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC Studios.

