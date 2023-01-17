ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Silent Hour’: Mekhi Phifer & Sandra Mae Frank Join Joel Kinnaman And Mark Strong In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller

By Zac Ntim
 5 days ago
Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star with Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in the action thriller The Silent Hour .

The film is set to start principal photography in late February and will shoot in Malta and Toronto. Brad Anderson ( The Machinist ) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC , which is also financing the pic.

In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and partner (Strong) must battle Lynch (Phifer) and a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness (Frank) in the apartment building where she lives.

Sandra Mae Frank, who is currently starring in NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam , will star as “Ava,” a recovering drug addict determined to turn her life around, who’s hampered when she accidentally photographs a murder that puts her in the crosshairs of the perpetrators and those seeking to protect them.

Mekhi Phifer, who is best known for 8 Mile , Apple+’s Truth Be Told , and the Divergent franchise, will star as “Lynch,” a former special forces soldier turned corrupt cop who’s hellbent on silencing the murder witness and cop protecting her.

The deal was negotiated by Katie McGrath of KMR & Associates on behalf of Frank; by Gersh and Brookside Artist Management on behalf of Phifer; and by SVP of Legal and Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC Studios.

Frank is repped by KMR & Associates and Phifer is repped by Gersh and Brookside Artist Management.

Deadline

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Cast Reacts To News That Season 14 Will Be Show’s Last

On the heels of the news that one of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after its current 14th season, the show’s cast and crew are speaking out on social media. “This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!” star LL Cool J wrote on Instagram yesterday. “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!” Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks, posted a walking-off-into-the-sunset-style photo of himself in character with the simple caption, “What a spectacular journey we all shared.” Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, uploaded two photos bookending her 14 years...
Deadline

Monterey Park: At Least 10 People Killed In Shooting Following Lunar New Year Celebration In California — Update

UPDATE: At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting late Saturday following a large Lunar New Year celebration in the east Los Angeles community of Monterey Park, police have confirmed. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened at a business on West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, and the gunman, who is male, is still at large. According to multiple media reports, the shooting happened in Monterey Park just after 10 pm following a large Lunar New Year celebration festival, with one witness telling the LA Times that they believed the shooting happened at a local...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Upbeat On Recovery As He Shares New Details On His Condition

The Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner has shared new news about his snowplow accident on Instagram, including the shocking revelation that he broke 32 bones in the incident. Despite that heavy detail, Renner remains upbeat, sharing his gratitude for the support he’s received since the accident and vowing to press on with his rehabilitation. Renner’s is now home after the Jan. 1 accident, which saw him run over by a snow plow while trying to free a family member’s car from an accumulation. Renner underwent two surgeries the next day. Despite the near-fatal accident, Renner, age 52, shared a positive post on...
Deadline

Multi-Cam Family Comedy ‘Forgive & Forget’ In The Works At ABC From Eugene Garcia-Cross, Robin Shorr & Ty Burrell

EXCLUSIVE: Punky Brewster duo Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr have teamed up with Modern Family star Ty Burrell on a new multi-camera comedy for ABC. Deadline understands that the trio are developing Forgive and Forget for the Disney-owned network, a family comedy about Alzheimer’s. The show, which comes from 20th Television, follows Ben Flemings, who, when his life-of-the-party father is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is forced to take in the one man he’s worked his whole life not to become. Garcia-Cross will write with Shorr as showrunner. They will exec produce alongside Burrell via his Desert Whale Productions banner. Garcia-Cross is a co-producer on Disney+’s reboot of The...
Deadline

Alan Komissaroff, Fox News Senior VP Of News & Politics, Dies At 47

Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news & politics for Fox News, died on Friday, nearly two weeks after suffering a heart attack at his home. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace informed staffers of his death in a memo. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle,” they wrote. “The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer:...
Deadline

‘Sheba’ Drama From Chantelle Wells, Azie Tesfai & Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media In Works At Onyx Collective

Sheba, a one-hour-scripted drama series, from Chantelle Wells (Yellowjackets), Azie Tesfai (Supergirl) and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media, is being developed by Onyx Collective for Hulu. The project was announced Saturday during Onyx Collective’s panel at the Sundance Film Festival. Co-created by Wells and Tesfai, and written by Wells, Sheba explores the rise to power of the first queen on the continent of Africa as she seeks to unite the nation we now know as Ethiopia, making it one of the richest, most formidable kingdoms in the world. Inspired by true events, we follow Makeda into a world of danger, deceit and...
Deadline

