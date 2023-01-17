ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Scottish and trans outrage as UK government blocks gender law

By Anna MALPAS, Jitendra JOSHI, JESSICA TAYLOR, RUSSELL CHEYNE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5wv0_0kHXPTND00
UK Scottish Secretary Alister Jack blocked the Scottish government's controversial gender reform bill /UK PARLIAMENT/AFP

The UK government denied Tuesday it was dismantling Scottish self-rule after exercising an unprecedented veto to block a new law passed already by the Edinburgh parliament.

The legislation would make it easier for people to self-identify as transgender in Scotland, without the need for a medical diagnosis, and lower the qualifying age from 18 to 16.

The standoff has ratcheted up London's tense relations with the Scottish government, less than two months after Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) saw its efforts to hold a new independence referendum stymied by the UK Supreme Court.

The Scottish parliament, set up in 1999, sets policy in Scotland in areas such as health and education, with the UK government in London retaining powers to determine issues affecting all four nations of the United Kingdom, such as defence and foreign affairs.

Interviewed on BBC TV, First Minister Sturgeon called the UK government's block a "direct attack on the institution of the Scottish parliament", and also an attack on a "stigmatised, vulnerable, often marginalised group".

She vowed to fight it in the courts. But in London the Conservative government's secretary of state for Scotland, Alister Jack, said the Scottish measure would have "a serious adverse impact" on UK-wide equality legislation.

"The government shares the concerns of many members of the public and civic society groups regarding the potential impact of the bill on women and girls," he told parliament.

"This is absolutely not about the United Kingdom government being able to veto Scottish Parliament legislation whenever it chooses, as some have implied," he added.

"The power can only be exercised on specific grounds, and the fact that this is the first time it has been necessary to exercise the power in almost 25 years of devolution emphasises that it is not a power to be used lightly."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office denied the UK government was split on the emotive issue, after Education Secretary Gillian Keegan noted that when she was 16, she had already left school and was looking after herself.

Asked if 16 was too young to change gender, she told Sky News: "No I don't, actually.

"I was working at 16, I was paying tax at 16, I was making decisions for myself at 16.

"But it's not really about what I think, it's how we make sure we get that right balance of supporting children, but also making sure that what they're getting taught in schools is age-appropriate," Keegan added.

- 'Basic decency' -

Debate about trans rights has been turning increasingly acrimonious in Britain, with some women including "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling receiving online death threats for insisting on the equal rights of biological women.

But other countries including Belgium, Denmark and Ireland have already introduced gender self-identification, and the move is backed by World Health Organization guidance, according to the SNP.

Outside Sunak's Downing Street office in London, about a dozen people led by 25-year-old trans rights campaigner Owen Hurcum staged a vocal protest.

"It's quite frankly ridiculous that this transphobic Conservative government overturned devolution, democracy and basic decency to target a small group of people who just want even the semblance of something resembling dignity," Hurcum told AFP.

Sturgeon said Sunak's Conservatives were bent on "culture war" at the expense of transgender people, and rejected one argument that predatory men could exploit the legislation to gain access to women-only spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cj5Qx_0kHXPTND00
Scotland's nationalist First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to challenge the UK's veto /POOL/AFP

The SNP has in turn exploited the row to build its case for Scottish independence from an overbearing UK.

But Sturgeon was forced to downplay signs of party discord over her declared intent to turn the UK's next general into a de-facto vote on separation.

After the Supreme Court blocked a second plebiscite without London's approval, senior voices in the SNP are openly unhappy with Sturgeon's tactics and fear the election gambit could backfire by stoking support for other parties.

"It's called internal democracy," Sturgeon said, insisting the SNP was having a "proper, full discussion" in the buildup to a special party conference on March 19.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian

More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
Robb Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights

From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
BBC

Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
BBC

Rishi Sunak defends jet use after Labour 'A-list' jibe

Rishi Sunak has said he takes domestic flights to be more "effective" at his job after Labour accused him of an "A-list" lifestyle at taxpayers' expense. The PM used a French-made RAF jet for the 230-mile journey to Blackpool to promote his "levelling up" policy. He later flew 120 miles...
AFP

Finnish fur farm horror caught on video as industry fights ban

Obese, infection-ridden foxes trapped in small cages; cubs feeding on their dead siblings: footage filmed by an animal rights group paints a shocking picture of fur farming in Finland. The footage also shows young cubs eating their dead siblings.
The Independent

Voices: The UK food watchdog is right – cake belongs at home, not in the office

What were you thinking when you baked that Victoria sponge? That wicked white chocolate and cherry loaf, that malevolent madeira? That brattish, bolshy battenberg? Whatever it was, whoever it was for: stop it immediately. Your sweet temptations are not wanted here. Lest you were wondering where “here” might be, I mean right here – at the office. I can see rows of my Independent colleagues, right now, writing furiously. Banks of desks and break-out rooms and screens shedding blood, tears, sweat and Sky News. The last thing anyone needs is a sticky toffee pudding-flavoured tray-bake littering the layout of...
The Guardian

Westminster has dragged trans people into its attack on Scotland’s powers

This week the UK government has made an order under section 35 of the Scotland Act to veto the gender recognition reforms passed by the Scottish parliament. Tuesday’s announcement by the Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, is harmful to trans people, who have waited long enough for improvements to the gender recognition process as – contrary to some claims being made – this legislation has been long proposed, consulted on and debated.
The Independent

Bus firm offering ‘guaranteed’ interviews for Amazon staff who could lose jobs

Bosses at a bus firm have promised guaranteed interviews for Amazon staff who face losing their jobs after the online retailer announced plans to close its Gourock site.About 300 workers at the fulfilment centre could be impacted.McGill’s Buses has offered interviews to all Amazon staff at risk of redundancy as it seeks to recruit workers for a range of vacancies it has available across Scotland.The McGill’s Group is offering a guaranteed interviewSandy Easdale, McGill’s ownerThe Greenock-based firm, owned by brothers Sandy and James Easdale, said it has a range of positions available – with those currently working at Amazon being urged...
kalkinemedia.com

UK, Ireland agree on importance of restoring N.Ireland government

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and on the importance of restoring the devolved government in Northern Ireland, a joint communique from the two sides said on Thursday. "The UK and Irish Governments agreed on the critical importance of restoring to full operation all...
The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.The 80-year-old transport tycoon “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests...
The Independent

Fresh talks to take place amid dispute over teachers’ pay in Scotland

Fresh talks are taking place in a bid to end strike action by teachers over pay in Scotland.The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, which brings together the Scottish Government, local authority leaders in Cosla and trades unions, is to meet on Friday.However the EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, has insisted that its protests will continue until a “substantially improved” pay offer is received.Unions have already rejected a deal that would see most teachers receive a 5% pay rise, though some lower earners would get a 6.85% increase.Instead teachers, who are striking in Angus and East Dunbartonshire on Friday, are demanding...
AFP

EU parliament slams declining press freedom in Morocco

The European Parliament on Thursday condemned what it described as a decline in press freedom in Morocco, saying it was "concerned" by corruption allegations against Rabat. The Parliament also said it was "deeply concerned" by allegations that Moroccan authorities had bribed its members and reaffirmed its commitment to "fully investigating" corruption. maj/js/jj
AFP

French government flags softer pensions stance after protests

Taken aback by the size of mass protests against its pension reform, the French government on Friday signalled readiness for compromise on the unpopular plan but vowed that its core measures would remain intact. Unions are also planning to needle the government with smaller but frequent protests, including on January 23 when the reform plan is submitted to the cabinet for approval.
AFP

Anglican head 'joyful' about new LGBTQ rules but warns of splits

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he was "extremely joyful" about plans to allow church blessings for same-sex couples, but warned deep divisions existed within the world's Anglican community over the issue. The Church will still not allow same-sex church weddings, due to opposition from the Anglican Communion that makes up the bulk of its congregation.
BBC

Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case

A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
AFP

AFP

103K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy