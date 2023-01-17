ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Luxury clothes, Viagra found in safehouse of fugitive Mafia boss

By Handout, Gildas LE ROUX
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPEOn_0kHXPQj200
Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, was arrested on Monday at the private La Maddalena health clinic in Palermo /ITALIAN CARABINIERI PRESS OFFICE/AFP

Italian police on Tuesday searched the Sicilian apartment where fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro lived before his arrest ended 30 years on the run, finding Prada shoes, condoms and Viagra -- but no weapons, media reports said.

The 60-year-old, who was detained on Monday while visiting a health clinic in Palermo, had been living in the small town of Campobello di Mazara, just up the road from his hometown of Castelvetrano in western Sicily.

Police officers guarded the entrance to the road leading to the unremarkable yellow apartment building.

Inside, authorities found a well-stocked fridge, dozens of pairs of shoes, clothes from major luxury brands, condoms and Viagra pills, media reports said.

Messina Denaro was arrested on Monday morning at the private La Maddalena health clinic, where he had an appointment for treatment for colon cancer.

He had been using a false identity, calling himself Andrea Bonafede, and apparently told his neighbours he was a doctor.

A powerful boss of the Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian Mafia that inspired the hit "Godfather" movies, he had not been seen in public since 1993.

According to anti-mafia investigators, he had been an active boss for the Trapani region -- beyond his territory -- including in the resolution of disputes and top Mafia appointments.

He was well-dressed and sported an expensive watch when he was arrested. He was then transported by military helicopter to the central eastern region of Abruzzo, where officials said he would be jailed in the high-security prison in L'Aquila.

- Health problems -

Messina Denaro was one of the mob's most brutal bosses, whose convictions included a life sentence given in absentia in 2020 for the 1992 murder of anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone.

He was a leading figure in some of the Mafia's most violent episodes, which triggered a crackdown by the authorities that today has left it much weakened.

While on the run he "enjoyed high-level protection, and the investigations are now focused on that protection", Palermo prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia said on Monday.

The mobster's doctor, Alfonso Tumbarello, is one of those being investigated, reports said.

After years eluding capture, it was Messina Denaro's illness that proved his undoing.

Investigators heard members of his family and his friends on wiretapped conversations discussing the medical problems of an unnamed person who suffered from cancer, as well as eye problems.

Detectives were sure they were talking about Messina Denaro, who was believed to have undergone an eye operation in the 1990s.

"We had unequivocal information that the fugitive had health problems... that he was attending a health facility in order to treat his illness," special operations commander Pasquale Angelosanto told a press conference Monday.

"So we worked to identify... those who had access to treatment for the suspected pathologies," he said.

- King of Cosa Nostra -

Investigators have in the past claimed Messina Denaro was based in Sicily but travelled widely, to mainland Italy and overseas. Prosecutors declined to comment on Monday.

But experts said he needed to stay close to home to maintain his power and protection, like Mafia top boss Toto Riina, who was arrested in Palermo in 1993 after two decades on the run. Riina died in 2017.

According to the Il Messaggero newspaper, Messina Denaro had a fortune worth up to four billion euros, earned through drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering.

Roberto Saviano, the journalist who exposed the inner workers of the Naples-based Camorra mafia, described Messina Denaro as "the king" of Cosa Nostra.

"He was the last of the mass murderers, the man who carried out the violent massacres of the Cosa Nostra," Saviano told AFP.

"After which the organisation, precisely because of those decisions, weakened over the years", becoming "less strong economically", he said.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

The secret life of the mafia boss who spent 30 years on the lam as Italy’s No.1 fugitive

He looked like any other senior citizen with a prostate condition. Wearing a sheepskin coat, winter cap and sunglasses, Andrea Bonafede arrived on Monday morning for bloodwork at a medical clinic in Palermo, Italy. He was being treated for a cancerous tumor. But the police knew there was much more to this man — including his real identity, Matteo Messina Denaro: the most wanted fugitive in Italy. “[Authorities] worked for a long time on the trail that led them to Matteo Messina Denaro,” author Giacomo Di Girolamo told The Post of the 60-year-old mob boss who had been on the lam since 1993....
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
AFP

Messina Denaro: a ruthless boss of the Sicilian Mafia

Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro, who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run, is a ruthless assassin whose violence fuelled the bloody reputation of the Cosa Nostra Mafia. - Protected - Messina Denaro had disappeared from public view in the summer of 1993, beginning what would be 30 years on the run from accusations including mafia association, murder, theft and possession of explosives.
owlcation.com

"Blonde Poison," the Jew Who Lured 3,000 Jews to Their Deaths

How far would you go to save yourself and your family? Would you betray your community to survive?. That was the conundrum in which Stella Goldschlag found herself when the Nazi commander of the Große Hamburger-Straße assembly camp gave her an offer to be a "Greiferin" ("Catcher")—a Jewish informer for the Gestapo.
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
The Independent

Matteo Messina Denaro: The last ‘godfather’ of the Cosa Nostra arrested after 30 years on the run

The capture of Italy's most wanted mafia boss on Monday after almost three decades on the run was hailed as “a great victory for the state” by the country's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. Locals clapped and shook hands with police as Matteo Messina Denaro was led away from a private clinic in Palermo that proved to be his final stop as a free man.Known as “Diabolik” – a nickname taken from a comic book series based around an uncatchable thief – and “U Siccu” [skinny one], Messina Denaro is thought by many to be the last “secret-keeper” of the...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Independent

Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed

A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
AFP

Secret beeline: French son of WWII German soldier uncovers hidden origins

The best Christmas present Thierry Soudan ever received was a candle made from beeswax "from my father's hives" -- a father the Frenchman never met. "He has our father's hands and eyes, and is a beekeeper in his spare time -- just like him," she said, which is why she gave him a beeswax candle for Christmas.
AFP

AFP

104K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy