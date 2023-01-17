ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man upset over divorce filing rams dump truck into wife's bedroom and cars on street

By Conrad Hoyt
 2 days ago

A man upset over his wife filing for divorce and taking out a restraining order against him rammed a dump truck into her bedroom and crashed into multiple vehicles on their California street Saturday, and it was all caught on video .

Neighbors watched the disturbing sight and shrieked in horror, one of them telling KCAL News the husband first came with an Impala and tore up the garage door. Journey Meggerson told the outlet that she and her family immediately called the police, but before they could arrive, the man came back with a dump truck.

Patricia Dunn told KABC News the man behind the attack was her husband. She says she fears for her life.

"A man under that kind of rage — who's to say what he might do?" she pondered. "He was trying to kill me. He really was."

After he crashed into the house and various vehicles with the dump truck, Dunn said her husband returned in the Impala again.

The attack happened in south Los Angeles's Westmont neighborhood. Authorities have not named the man, nor have they said whether he has been arrested. However, they said there is an open investigation.

