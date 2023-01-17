ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Attorney General mobile office hours rescheduled

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – The Mobile Office Hours for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey scheduled on Jan. 17 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs, will now take place that same day from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 589 W. Main St. Please, contact Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, at 304-590-6462 with any questions.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

