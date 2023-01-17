Attorney General mobile office hours rescheduled
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – The Mobile Office Hours for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey scheduled on Jan. 17 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs, will now take place that same day from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 589 W. Main St. Please, contact Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, at 304-590-6462 with any questions.
