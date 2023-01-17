Attorney General mobile office hours rescheduled

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, pleaded guilty today to attempted enticement of a minor. According to court documents and statements made in court, in December 2021, Cook began communicating with an individual on Facebook he believed to be a 9-year-old girl living in Beckley. Cook admitted that he discussed sexually explicit topics with the minor female, offered to teach her about sex, and told the minor female he wanted to be the first person with whom she had sexual intercourse. Cook further admitted that he told the minor female he would make a video of them having sexual intercourse for the first time, and discussed getting the minor female pregnant in the future.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO