Las Vegas, NV

First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel.

The Artisan Hotel Boutique, which is located on Sahara Avenue and I-15, will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation and evolve into The Lexi, a new 64-room hotel that will be “the first in Las Vegas to introduce the idea of cannabis-friendly hospitality,” according to a news release.

The entire fourth floor of the hotel will be “designated cannabis-friendly with each room featuring a state-of-the-art RestorAir filtration system that employs Advanced Oxidation Cell (AOC) technology.

There will also be a Cajun-inspired steak house, a newly designed bar and lounge, the European-style Lexi Pool and a spring/summer pool party season.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0cUH_0kHXP6Oz00
    Artist renderings of The Flex hotel. (Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMYYT_0kHXP6Oz00
    Artist renderings of The Flex hotel. (Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkVJp_0kHXP6Oz00
    Artist renderings of The Flex hotel. (Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts)
  • Artist renderings of The Flex hotel. (Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLH6U_0kHXP6Oz00
    Artist renderings of The Flex hotel. (Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMKY5_0kHXP6Oz00
    Artist renderings of The Flex hotel. (Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts)

New owners Elevations Hotels and Resorts have already “cultivated the cannabis-forward hospitality experience” with the Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix, the release stated.

“The Lexi allows the Elevations Hotels and Resorts brand to truly showcase our commitment to creating a new type of hotel concept that is defined not only by our acceptance and normalization of cannabis in the hospitality space, but also by our dedication to reclaim storied properties and transform them for the modern-day travelers,” notes Elevations President and CEO Alex Rizk.

You can learn more about The Lexi at this link .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

