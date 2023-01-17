ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

A new MacBook Pro is coming. Apple will release new laptops equipped with 'M2' on Jan. 24

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Apple is rolling out a new lineup of MacBook Pros next week, as the tech giant continues to push hardware with its own custom-built processing chips.

The MacBook Pro laptop computers are available to preorder on Monday, the company announced, and will launch January 24. The MacBooks start at $1,999.

The laptops will feature Apple's newest M2 Pro and M2 Max "systems on a chip," which the company said will provide increased power and efficiency.

"MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, in a statement Monday.

Tech tips: How to save those important voicemails on your smartphone forever

Time to upgrade to a smart home?: Here's what to consider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKdF2_0kHXP06d00
The new MacBook Pro computers launch Jan. 24. Apple

Who did Apple previously partner with on computer chips?

Earlier models of the company's MacBooks ran on Intel chips. In 2020, Apple announced plans to transition its Mac lineup from computers using Intel chips to its own "Apple silicon" chips.

How fast are the new MacBooks?

The new processing chips provide a significant boost in performance compared to models of the MacBook Pro running on Intel chips.

For example, the MacBook running on an M2 Pro chip can process images in Adobe Photoshop 80% faster than the fastest MacBook using an Intel chip, said Apple. It's also 40% faster than MacBooks running the earlier M1 Pro chip.

The new MacBooks also support the latest Wi-Fi standard for faster wireless connectivity and an advanced HDMI port for 8K displays.

How much are the new MacBook Pros?

They are not cheap. The 14-inch model with the M2 Pro starts at $1,999, but shoot up quickly in cost depending on the chip, screen size and other factors.

For example, a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen, M2 Max chip and 1 terabyte of SSD storage costs $3,499. Add more SSD storage and unified memory support, and the MacBook sets you back $6,499.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A new MacBook Pro is coming. Apple will release new laptops equipped with 'M2' on Jan. 24

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
New York Post

How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies

If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it.  I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies.  This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
Phone Arena

Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today

Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone

When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
shefinds

The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery

How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
shefinds

The One Common Charging Mistake That Is Actually So Bad For Your iPhone Battery, According To Experts

It’s hard to find an iPhone owner who isn’t making at least one common charging mistake because, let’s face it, it’s just SO easy to hook your phone up to any cheap charger you can snag from Amazon and leave it charging while you sleep. But all of that convenience may come with a price you aren’t willing to pay: namely, a battery that over time becomes less effective and won’t charge as fast or as well. Tech Expert Jayant Gosain at The TechToys outlines some of the most common charging mistakes and how to fix them.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

756K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy