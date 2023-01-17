ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Highway Patrol escorting traffic through Grapevine due to snow

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 5 days ago
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is escorting vehicles through the Grapevine due to snow.

According to a tweet from an official CHP account , CHP officers are currently escorting traffic on the I-5 due to snowfall through the Grapevine.

"Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine, CHP escorting due to snowfall. Be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. Drive slowly and safely."

