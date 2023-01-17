ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

David Foster talks raising toddler son in his 70s: 'I can offer him wisdom'

By Carson Blackwelder
 5 days ago

David Foster is opening up about raising a toddler later in life.

At 73, the music producer is a new father yet again to son Rennie, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katharine McPhee , 38. He previously raised six daughters from previous relationships.

"At this point in my life, it's different again. Not better or worse, just different," Foster told People , adding that "time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images - PHOTO: Music Producer David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend The Grove's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at AMC The Grove 14, Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Foster said he's learned to have more "patience" now that he's on his seventh child, and he's also had to adjust to raising a baby boy.

"I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different," he said.

One advantage Foster said he has as an older dad is life experience he can pass on to Rennie.

"I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won't be around when he's 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe," he said. "I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so."

Foster and McPhee, who first met when the singer was a contestant on " American Idol " in 2006, married in 2019.

