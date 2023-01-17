Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
ktxs.com
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
BREAKING: Two car wreck causes rollover in Hawley
HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash while traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 277. Around 3:30 p.m., Hawley first responders responded to a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 277 near FM 605. Traffic was moved to one lane until the scene was cleared. One person was transported to a hospital […]
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
‘I’m a theater dad now. And it’s what I want to be’: Abilene family shows the power of support when sons break the family tradition of athletes
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twin brothers Braxton and Brody Parris were born with a lot to live up to. Their mother Corissa Parris is a long time basketball star, grandmother Pug Parris is the first female track coach in school history, father and grandfather Brad and Ricky both record setting pole vaulters and McMurry coaches. […]
ktxs.com
Alleged thieves steal $30,000 in copper items from north Abilene business
ABILENE, Texas — A business is north Abilene is missing $30,000 in copper. According to an incident report, the business owner reported that several alleged thieves stole $30,000 in copper items from their yard. The incident occurred sometime between midnight on Christmas morning in 2022, and Thursday, January 19th,...
Crime Reports: Assault reported at Abilene home over WiFi connection issues
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5800 block of Hwy 277 S – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported two drills […]
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
brownwoodnews.com
Abilene ISD offers higher pay for subs after 1,100+ teacher absences go unfilled
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD paid $1.6 million for substitute teachers during its 2021-2022 school year, and now, because of the major shortage the district is battling, the substitute’s pay rate has increased. Sabrina Anderson, an Abilene stay-at-home mom since 2021, decided to reenter the workforce by applying to be a substitute teacher with Abilene […]
Abilene man arrested, charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, online solicitation of child
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man is facing attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor charges after a family friend saw him meeting with a 12-year-old at a Winters park and alerted family members. The Winters Police Department said the 12-year-old minor “met” Ernest Martinez Jr....
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Kellsea “Sleepy” Graff – Credit Card Abuse Leigha Juanay Marderosian – Aggravated Robbery, Evading ArrestEric Aaron Hubbard – Aggravated Robbery Kinji Kortez […]
Only 1/10th of potential jurors show up in Abilene mattress murder, trial could last 2+ weeks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only 1/10th of potential jurors who could hear the trial of an Abilene father and son accused of killing their neighbor over a mattress left in an alley showed up to start court proceedings that could last two or more weeks. 1,000 potential jurors were set to show up at the […]
brownwoodnews.com
High speed pursuit from Brownwood to near Bangs and back results in arrest of driver
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene veteran’s service dog has been missing for days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days. UPDATE – Mars has been found Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman finds unknown man trespassing in home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of ServiceA possible known suspect left a […]
brownwoodnews.com
More details emerge from Thursday’s high speed pursuit
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Friday morning:. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:20pm, officers with the Brownwood Police Department received a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound in the 300blk of W Commerce. The initial caller reported the vehicle traveling in the middle lane as well as across multiple lanes while being followed.
koxe.com
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Comments / 0