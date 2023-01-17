Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
MSP disbands motorcycle unit
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - State police decided they will stick with vehicles with four wheels when it comes to crime scenes and enforcing the rules of the road. An agency spokesperson said the move to disband its motorcycle unit was about safety. “We’re always evaluating what we’re doing to provide the...
WNEM
Commission approves settlement to grant $155M rate increase for Consumers Energy customers
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement that grants a $155 million rate increase for electric customers of Consumers Energy. That is a 43 percent reduction from what the company initially sought. Consumers Energy initially requested to raise rates $272 million, and later raised...
WNEM
Scattered snow showers Friday, then another chance of snow Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered snow has moved through this morning which has provided us with a quick coating of snow in a few spots! Roadways have just remained wet, they’ll stay in that condition into the afternoon hours as well. The weekend will see the next best chance...
Comments / 0