Teenager dies in Monday crash

A crash on Interstate 49 late Monday left a 17-year-old Washington girl dead, troopers say.

State Police say the crash happened on I-49 in St. Landry Parish around 9 p.m.

Jaquanta T. Jason, 17, died in the accident, troopers say.

Based on the initial investigation, troopers say Jason, who didn't have a driver's license, was driving car south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. She rear-ended a sugar cane truck, troopers say.

She wasn't wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say. The truck driver wasn't wearing his seat belt, but he wasn't injured.

A standard toxicology sample was obtained from Jason for analysis. The 18-wheeler driver submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

This crash is unfortunately an example of the many driving issues troopers encounter on a daily basis. Speeding, inattention, lack of seat belt usage, and inexperience are factors that are all major contributors to crashes that occur on our roads every day. Please make good decisions when behind the wheel because crashes are unexpected, permanent, and can be prevented. For information on the graduated driver’s license visit: https://www.expresslane.org/drivers/driver-s-education-guides/

Troop I has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2023.