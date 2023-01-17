ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
