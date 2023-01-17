ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

COVID slips into Gibson Co. Jail after two positive cases

By Aaron Chatman
 5 days ago

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Jail is taking extra precautions after two people inside the jail tested positive for COVID-19.

Newly elected Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says he learned about the positive cases on Monday after jail staff reached out to him.

According to a press release sent by Sheriff Vanoven, the cases were found in two dayrooms on two separate floors.

“At this time all Jail and kitchen staff will be required to wear N95 masks and gloves as necessary,” says Sheriff Vanoven. “Further every dayroom will be treated as a quarantine unit until advised otherwise by medical staff.”

The sheriff’s office says jail staff will be using sanitizing machines to disinfect busy areas that are used by inmates and staff. Sheriff Vanoven also mentions that he will be meeting with the county’s health department on Tuesday to update them to the situation.

