UPDATE: Arrest made in Lafayette High incident

UPDATE: Lafayette Police have arrested a teenager in connection with Tuesday's threat against Lafayette High School.

The school was on lockdown, and everyone was evacuated, for several hours Tuesday morning after someone threatened to blow up the school on social media.

The 17-year-old was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home on one count of terrorizing.

The all-clear was given at Lafayette High School at about 10:20 a.m.

Early Tuesday morning, the school had been evacuated - again - because of a social media threat.

Lafayette Police tell us there was a bomb threat against the school posted on social media.

Students, staff and faculty were evacuated while a K-9 team swept the school.

The school, and several others, were evacuated several times last fall for similar threats. Several teenagers were arrested for terrorizing in connection with those incidents.

Police are investigating this incident. We'll post updates as we get them.