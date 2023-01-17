Read full article on original website
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
More people seek mental help in Michigan as 988 calls increase
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More and more people in Michigan are paying attention to their mental health and reaching out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. Just six months after its launch, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said call volumes are up 15% across the state.
How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
State opens $238M grant program for internet providers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) will provide $238 million in federal funding to offer high-speed internet to providers of unserved locations throughout the state. MIHI has opened the application process for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program that is paid for...
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Holt Business Alliance honors Holt Public Schools superintendent and educator
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Business Alliance honored Holt Public Schools superintendent Dr. David Hornak and Lucas Schrauben, the district’s director of Secondary Programs, for their efforts to help students and give back to the community. Hornak received the Ronald Van Ermen Legacy Award from the group at...
Nominate your teacher to win a field trip to IQ-Hub
St Johns, Mich. (WILX) - We want to celebrate our teachers!. One teacher will be recognized every week during the entire school year. That teacher’s class will win a free fun & educational field trip with transportation to the IQhub at the AgroLiquid Headquarters, in St. Johns. There are activities there for everyone from the young to the young at heart. There are twenty-four museum quality exhibits to explore, a tractor simulator to test your planting skills and a Kids’ Korner for the younger kids. The IQhub is a one-of-a-kind facility that teaches visitors about agriculture and the environment, through hands-on interactive exhibits. Transportation reimbursement is provided by IQhub through a grant, and the details will be provided to any school scheduling an IQhub field trip.
Ionia Bulldogs sweep Lansing Sexton in CAAC-White clash
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia boys basketball team got their 10th win of the season in grind-it-out fashion over Lansing Sexton Friday night. Bulldogs Senior Lance Atkinson led all scorers with 24 points as Ionia turned a tie game at halftime into a double-digit win. The win moved Ionia...
Firefighters pull man from overturned Jeep before train hits it in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - Dashboard cameras captured a dramatic rescue Friday morning in Portage. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on reports of a collision. Police and fire crews found a Chevrolet Cruz in the intersection with heavy front-end damage and a Jeep that had rolled onto its side on the railroad tracks.
Dewitt girls rebound from heartbreaker at Haslett with dominating win over East Lansing
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt lost a heartbreaker earlier this week to Haslett as a Panther shot rolled off the rim as time expired. They took their frustrations out on East Lansing Friday night with a 63 to 32 victory. The Panthers scored the first 24 points of the game...
Game of the Week: Laingsburg stays unbeaten with win at Potterville
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Laingsburg Wolfpack are off to its best start since 1997. Daniel Morrill’s club moved to 11-0 after a 59-35 win at Potterville to remain the lone unbeaten atop the CMAC. “Nobody hangs a banner for 11-0 and so our goals and the things that...
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 in human trafficking sting
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Thursday who believed they were meeting with a child for sex in Marshall. According to authorities, the three men believed they were meeting a 14-year-old they were speaking to online, but they were actually speaking with law enforcement.
Highland Township teen dead after crash with school bus
HIGHLAND TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 16-year-old, James Shenberger of Highland Township died on Thursday after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a Huron Valley School District School Bus. Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 2:10 p.m. Thursday...
