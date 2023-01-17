Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen.

Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion.

“There is no severe weather in the area,” they say in the post. “Sirens were activated by mistake.”

This mistake isn’t entirely uncommon, as a similar incident happened in Evansville a couple years ago when storm sirens were accidentally set off during an early morning test.

