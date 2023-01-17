ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.

By Aaron Chatman
 5 days ago

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen.

Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion.

“There is no severe weather in the area,” they say in the post. “Sirens were activated by mistake.”

This mistake isn’t entirely uncommon, as a similar incident happened in Evansville a couple years ago when storm sirens were accidentally set off during an early morning test.

WTWO/WAWV

$2.8 million generated in Vigo Co. tourism in 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau collected $2.8 million from the innkeepers tax last year. This is a record number for Vigo County and officials believe that this trend will continue. THCVB Executive Director David Patterson said that besides 2020, which was heavily impacted by COVID-19, this is the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
