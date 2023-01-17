ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Best T-Mobile phones in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
TechRadar

I wouldn't buy the new MacBook Pro as a student – I'd get an iPad

Apple dropped a bunch of new MacBooks this week with practically no notice, and as usual, there’s a mad scramble for people desperate to get their hands on one. The new Macs are now equipped with shiny new M2 chips that promise processing power that’ll likely put them at the top of our best laptops list.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: latest rumors and everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the potential be one of the best phones of 2023, and there’s not long to wait for it, as Samsung is set to unveil the S23 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1. We’re expecting to see the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23...
CNET

Apple Is Paying Some MacBook Owners Up to $395. See If You're One of Them

Do you own a MacBook? If so, you might be eligible for part of a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
notebookcheck.net

From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet

In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
Android Police

Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As Commerce Editor for Android Police, balancing the myriad array of price histories and deals for anything and everything tech-related you can buy isn't just part of the job, it's a skill I've spent a decade honing. And more important than being able to spot a good deal is being able to recognize an inadequate or disingenuous "deal" — promotions that masquerade as deals (while just being what a 2019 product should be sold at in 2023), jacking up the "list price" in order to make the normal cost look discounted, or trying to sell you something you should not be buying at all in 2023 (like basically anything that charges over micro USB). These are what I hunt because they not only waste my time, they waste your money if I can't stop you.
TechRadar

IOGear Dock Pro Review

IOGear's Dock Pro is an extremely useful option for expanding the number of ports on your USB-C or Thunderbolt device. Utilizing USB-C / Thunderbolt 3, the IOGear Dock Pro enables an additional 12 ports and is compatible across Windows, macOS, and tablets. The Dock Pro Universal 4K Quad Docking Station...
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model

Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.
TechRadar

Samsung S95C QD-OLED: everything you need to know

The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is one of Samsung’s flagship TVs in 2023 and the OLED model to watch this year. In a TV market saturated with OLED ranges, it’s thrilling to usher in a screen that combines the best of OLED’s self-emissive brilliance with the brightness and color enhancement of quantum dot, or QLED.
TechRadar

iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges

More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic. This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens...
TechRadar

LG’s smart projector is the square cousin of Samsung’s cool The Freestyle

Previously confined to the corporate boardroom, compact portable projectors are becoming a popular option for those who want to temporarily set up a big-screen display either inside or outside their home for a movie night or gaming. And with many new models featuring built-in streaming, it’s now easier than ever to get things up and running once you find a blank wall to beam images at.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models

Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti seems to be outselling both AMD RDNA 3 GPUs

Nvidia’s new RTX 4070 Ti GPU has sold more than both AMD’s high-end RDNA 3 graphics cards combined, going by some fresh sales stats. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted, sales figures from German retailer MindFactory were posted on Twitter by TechEpiphany (who regularly shares statistics from this major outlet), showing what happened in week three of 2023.

