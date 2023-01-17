Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
Statesboro-Bulloch college students receive fall academic honors
Colleges and universities with students from Statesboro and Bulloch County provide the following merit notes to Grice Connect. We will continue to report local students success as colleges report these to us. Belmont University Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of...
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
Loved ones plan birthday celebration for the late “Artie the Artist”
SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – You can attend a celebration next week for a local artist, gone too soon. Loved ones of Arthur Lee Milton, better known around Savannah as “Artie the Artist,” will host a reception in his honor. Milton would have turned 70 years old this month. He died in 2017 after a battle […]
wtoc.com
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
WJCL
Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise. “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Fraternity Member Charged in Greek Row Assault Leaves Man Unconscious With TBI And Intracranial Hemorrhage
A Sigma Nu fraternity member has been charged for an attack that left another Georgia Southern student with a traumatic brain injury and Intracranial Hemorrhage, Statesboro police said. Attack Outside Georgia Fraternity House. Wednesday, William Kroymann,20, was charged with a single count of aggravated battery for the incident that took...
blufftontoday.com
Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later
It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. “It’s a little disheartening when the response to something like this could be more to hopefully negate it […]
WSAV-TV
Richmond Hill home explosion
It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork. State lawmakers review...
Ga. man charged after student splits his head open during attack outside fraternity house
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia college student is facing battery charges after police say he attacked a fellow student outside of a fraternity house. Statesboro officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on the sidewalk.
WSAV-TV
Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street …. The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art...
Local College Basketball: Savannah State and Georgia Southern sweep their opponents with wins from all four programs
(WSAV) – Georgia Southern and Savannah State can enjoy the rest of their weekend as all four programs pick up a win Saturday evening. Georgia Southern’s men’s basketball team started fast against Georgia State, allowing only 4 points in the first 14 minutes of the game. The Eagles went on a 23-5 run to start […]
WJCL
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
‘We had no functional firearms:’ Alec Baldwin shooting case impacting Georgia’s film industry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The decision to charge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter after a shooting on his film set will have ripple effects on Georgia’s film industry. Tony Bradley told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that gun safety is top of mind on his film set in Savannah....
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
SCCPSS nutrition department employee arrested on child molestation charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) employee is being reassigned after being arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley, who worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department, was arrested on two charges of child molestation on Jan. 16. The district says O’Malley did not work directly with students and the […]
wtoc.com
Open casting call for new movie ‘Origin’ and T.V. show ‘Fear The Walking Dead’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two project are set to shoot in Savannah and they are looking for extras. According to Bill Marinella Casting, they’re looking for people to be in the background of a feature film called “Origin” and the T.V. series “Fear The Walking Dead.”
wtoc.com
Motion filed by Leilani Simon’s lawyers asking Superior Court to review DFCS cases denied
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The motion filed by Leilani Simon’s lawyers asking Superior Court to review cases from the Department of Family and Children’s Service has been denied. Last week, Simon’s lawyers asked a judge to subpoena all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving her three...
Comments / 0