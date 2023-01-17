ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

wtoc.com

Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
GLENNVILLE, GA
WJCL

Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise.  “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
SAVANNAH, GA
orangeandbluepress.com

Fraternity Member Charged in Greek Row Assault Leaves Man Unconscious With TBI And Intracranial Hemorrhage

A Sigma Nu fraternity member has been charged for an attack that left another Georgia Southern student with a traumatic brain injury and Intracranial Hemorrhage, Statesboro police said. Attack Outside Georgia Fraternity House. Wednesday, William Kroymann,20, was charged with a single count of aggravated battery for the incident that took...
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later

It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Richmond Hill home explosion

It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork. State lawmakers review...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street …. The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

SCCPSS nutrition department employee arrested on child molestation charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) employee is being reassigned after being arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley, who worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department, was arrested on two charges of child molestation on Jan. 16. The district says O’Malley did not work directly with students and the […]
SAVANNAH, GA

