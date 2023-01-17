ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia, Tennessee to participate in school meals demonstration project

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Southeast Region announced Tuesday that Georgia and Tennessee are two of 14 states that have been selected to participate in the expansion of a demonstration project to evaluate the impact of using Medicaid eligibility data to directly certify students from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals.

Historically, most students who receive these meals have been certified based on information they submit in an application. Officials say adding Medicaid to the list of benefit programs that can “directly certify” a student to receive free or reduced-price meals is a win-win for students, families, and school officials. This means less paperwork for families and fewer school meal applications for school districts to process and verify.

Comments / 2

Related
wgnsradio.com

Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee

(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
GEORGIA STATE
WJHL

Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show. The decision is the latest development in a ruby […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts. “It’s […] The post Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
iheart.com

Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation

(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Red Cross set to transition to recovery in west Georgia counties

MACON — The American Red Cross is nearing the end of the Damage Assessment phase of its storm response in central midwest Georgia. Once it is complete, the organization will transition into recovery, where trained caseworkers will begin working with families to assist them in developing their recovery plan. As of now, Red Cross officials encourage everyone who may need assistance with recovery to call 1 (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or 1 (800) 621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362).
COBB COUNTY, GA
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Nine Members of a Meth Trafficking Ring in Central Georgia

MACON — Nine people have been charged with involvement in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into towns located in the middle of Georgia. The charges allege that the distribution was carried out by using firearms. They are being charged with having illegal firearms and...
GEORGIA STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us

Meteorologists are watching a developing scenario for a snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday....
MISSOURI STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
10K+
Followers
205
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy