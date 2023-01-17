Madonna coming to Pittsburgh on ‘The Celebration Tour’

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Madonna will be heading to Pittsburgh this year on her upcoming “The Celebration Tour” — the first time in over 10 years that she’s been to the area.

For the first time since 2012, global-superstar Madonna will be in Pittsburgh performing her mega hits from the past four decades. The concert will take place at PPG Paints Arena Monday, Aug. 7. All tickets for this performance go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Once sales open, they will be available for purchase at madonna.com/tour .

Madonna announced her tour in a viral video with a wink to her groundbreaking film, Truth or Dare , according to her website. The video features names such as Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre, and it culminates with Amy Schumer daring Madonna to go on tour.

The tour also pays respect to New York City, where Madonna’s artistic journey all began.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said.

Madonna added that this tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen .

To this day, Madonna is the best-selling female solo touring artist. For more information, visit her website at madonna.com .

