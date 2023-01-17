ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Madonna coming to Pittsburgh on ‘The Celebration Tour’

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrQkx_0kHXMTco00

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Madonna will be heading to Pittsburgh this year on her upcoming “The Celebration Tour” — the first time in over 10 years that she’s been to the area.

For the first time since 2012, global-superstar Madonna will be in Pittsburgh performing her mega hits from the past four decades. The concert will take place at PPG Paints Arena Monday, Aug. 7. All tickets for this performance go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Once sales open, they will be available for purchase at madonna.com/tour .

Madonna announced her tour in a viral video with a wink to her groundbreaking film, Truth or Dare , according to her website. The video features names such as Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre, and it culminates with Amy Schumer daring Madonna to go on tour.

The tour also pays respect to New York City, where Madonna’s artistic journey all began.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Madonna added that this tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen .

To this day, Madonna is the best-selling female solo touring artist. For more information, visit her website at madonna.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Pantera to bring 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The heavy metal band Pantera will be bringing their 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations this summer, including Hershey. Pantera will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. Special guest Lamb of God will be joining Pantera on their tour. Tickets will go on sale to […]
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

Andrew McCutchen: return to Pittsburgh not a farewell tour

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen could have chosen to return to Pittsburgh out of sentimentality. Out of convenience. Out of sheer financial good sense. And while the outfielder can appreciate the symmetry of returning to the club he helped define during its brilliant if relatively brief return to relevance a decade ago, his decision to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Orchestra kicks off 2023 fund campaign

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is entering its 94th year of service and is launching its 2023 annual fund campaign. Starting on Jan. 23, a campaign led by Karen Azer, JSO Board of Trustees member, and Edward Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corporation, will begin. The goal is […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Airport looking to add more flights

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport is getting closer to adding more direct flights by partnering with an additional airline. Airport Manager Cory Cree said they’re looking to partner with an ultra-low cost airline, like Spirit or Frontier, to provide direct flights to and from Florida and other parts of the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Blair Regional YMCA holds grand opening for playground

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Blair Regional YMCA held its grand opening ceremony for its newly remodeled playground. This playground was a two-year-long project. During the pandemic, the recreation place wanted to refresh the playground. The playground committee chair Joel Seelye said they wanted to ensure the playground fulfilled two needs. “We designed this playground project […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Debra Todd sworn in as Pennsylvania’s Chief Justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — History was made on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Pittsburgh as the daughter of a steelworker became Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, ending three centuries of men holding the position. When Debra Todd raised her hand, another gender barrier fell in Pennsylvania. “In 300 years on our Pennsylvania Supreme […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Event to mark Todd’s rise as first female Pa. chief justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd will be formally installed as chief justice in a ceremony set for Friday afternoon in a downtown Pittsburgh hotel. The daughter of a steelworker who grew up in Ellwood City, Todd has been serving for months as the first woman to be the court’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Rep. Frank Burns calls to ease housing authority burden in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns (D-72) of Cambria County is calling for a change in a federal policy regarding the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Burns said he wants to keep the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) responsible for payments for the program, even when families leave Cambria County. The program is more commonly […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Head-on collision kills two in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision crash along Route 56 Friday afternoon. Two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to Westmoreland County Dispatch. The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Details surrounding the crash are still […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy