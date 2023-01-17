ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Police looking for suspects who placed small explosive in mailbox

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M678x_0kHXMFVs00

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the person(s) who placed either an explosive device in a mailbox.

State police say the unknown person(s) placed a small explosive or firework in a mailbox on Creek Road in East Union Township Saturday morning around 11:30.

Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City

The firework/explosive went off in the mailbox and caused damage, and police say, the person(s) involved then took off.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call PSP Frackville.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Two dead following multi-car crash on I-80

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm two men died following a crash on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon. State police say, Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville died after being thrown from their vehicles. According to police reports, both vehicles were driving at high rates of speed […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of intimidating witness

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say was found intimidating a person to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between November and December 2022, David Frantz 59, of Kunkletown, intimidated a 48-year-old woman, not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed a man

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison after he was found selling fentanyl that resulted in a death. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, distributed a quantity of fentanyl in Monroe County, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old Clinton, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
truecrimedaily

Pa. woman sentenced for bathing her kids in bleach, giving them meth

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to a little less than two years behind bars for bathing two of her children in bleach and giving one of them meth. The Centre Daily Times reports a judge handed Tara Auman a sentence of 11.5 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility with five months of time served after she pleaded no contest to two counts of child endangerment. The judge also sentenced Auman to five years of probation.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Lootpress

Police warn public of counterfeit money being made

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Independent

Police seek help identifying man who does not know who he is

Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who was found in a seaside town more than three months ago and still cannot tell officers who he is or where he is from.The man, thought to be aged between 40 and 50 years old, was found in Weymouth, Dorset, on Wednesday September 28 2022.Dorset Police said that he speaks with an eastern European accent and his first language is believed to be Latvian.Police Constable Becky Barnes said: “We have been continuing to conduct enquiries to try and establish the identity of this man, which have included contact...
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WBRE

Suspect accused of $2K theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man they suspect tried to steal $2,000 worth of items from a store in the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below tried to steal around $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Tommy Hilfiger outlet in Monroe County. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of trying to escape courthouse after sentencing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found guilty of attempting to escape custody after being sentenced to time in state prison according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. On January 10, Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse says a jury found Matthew Joseph Cole, 36 from Renovo, guilty on several counts […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy