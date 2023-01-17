ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Apple Valley police investigating shooting outside Cowboy Jacks; 2 hospitalized

 5 days ago
Police in Apple Valley believe two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds over the weekend are connected to a shooting outside Cowboy Jacks.

Police were called to the restaurant around 2:20 a.m. Sunday after an employee witnessed a man enter the bar and tell his brother he'd been shot in the parking lot.

In a news release, the Apple Valley Police Department said officers arrived and spoke to witnesses who reported hearing a gunshot before multiple people left the scene in multiple vehicles.

Police did not locate any victims.

While still at the scene, officers learned two men had self-transported themselves to two different hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The men are believed to be involved in the incident outside Cowboy Jacks, according to police. Both men are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

