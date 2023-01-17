ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Congresswoman Announces Bid for Senate Seat Held by Top Democrat

House Representative Katie Porter has announced that she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by longtime Democrat Dianne Feinstein in 2024. Representative Porter made the announcement Tuesday after previously acknowledging her interest in the position, were Feinstein to retire. It has been widely rumored that the longtime Democrat would be retiring in the coming months, leaving the seat open, but she has not officially done so.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Biden think tank where secret docs were stashed accused of giving prez, his allies ‘no show’ jobs

WASHINGTON — A conservative group alleges in a new IRS whistleblower complaint that the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement flouted non-profit rules — in part by giving the future president and his allies “no show” jobs, The Post has learned. The center burst into the national spotlight Monday with the revelation that classified documents dating from President Biden’s vice presidency were found at its Washington office, ultimately leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine whether Biden or others in his orbit illegally mishandled records. The America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller, submitted an...
Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
