HomePod is back, M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro, and M2 Mac mini
This week, on the AppleInsider Podcast, your hosts talk about Apple's release of the M2 Pro and M2 Max in updated MacBook Pro models, the new Mac mini, and HomePod's rebirth with new features. First, a PSA to say that the AppleInsider Daily podcast isn't going anywhere. Instead, a rolling...
iPhone 15 Pro may use thinner curved bezels for display
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner bezels than theiPhone 14 Pro, and have curved edges, a leaker claims, with the non-Pro models also gaining the celebrated Dynamic Island feature. According to a source...
M2 Pro & Max GPUs are fast — but not faster than M1 Ultra
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviewers have their hands on Apple's upcoming MacBook Pros, so public benchmark scores are inevitably showing up in Geekbench. The GPU scores show that Apple's claim of a 30% increase in both chips is accurate.
New HomePod mini model isn't being worked on right now
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following the return of the full-size HomePod, consumers shouldn't expect a newHomePod mini anytime soon, because there's no obvious reason for an update to happen. On Wednesday, Apple relaunched its HomePod almost two years...
Pick up Apple's M2 Mac mini 2023 for just $499
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thecheapest M2 Mac mini preorder price can be found at AppleInsider this weekend, with the 2023 Mac mini eligible for an exclusive $100 discount. Apple's new M2 Mac mini may have gotten a $100...
The best Microsoft 365 package for your budget in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft 365 is available in a dizzyingly wide array of packages, and they don't make it easy to pick what's best for you. Here's how to pick the right Office package for your needs and budget.
Apple appeals UK mobile browser investigation by attacking the word 'shall'
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has filed an appeal to fight the UK Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into the mobile browser market and mobile gaming, including an argument over the meaning of the word "shall." The CMA...
MacBook Pro & iPad Pro OLED screen orders may already be in
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Four different sizes of OLED panels have reportedly been ordered by Apple, which are said to be coming to theiPad Pro and MacBook Pro. The iPad Pro has previously been claimed to be getting...
Save $100 on Apple's MacBook Pro 2023 & new Mac mini, prices as low as $499
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Exclusive savings have arrived on Apple's brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini — with every retail configuration now $100 off. Prices start at just $499. Each of the deals...
Logitech Pop Keys keyboard review: Colorful, customizable and a dream to type with
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Logitech Pop Keys wireless mechanical keyboard is perfect for anyone with multiple devices and is looking to add a unique pop of color to their office space. Anyone who consistently uses keyboards will...
Retailers are slashing last-gen MacBook Pros by up to $600 to make way for 2023 models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Closeout deals are already in effect on previous generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to make room for 2023 inventory. Apple resellers are offering aggressive discounts on retail and CTO MacBook Pros following...
After Apple's busy January, the rest of the quarter may be quiet
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's flurry of January launches may be the company's last major releases for some time, with a lack of inbound new products expected for the second quarter meaning there could be quite a few months to wait for something new to surface.
Apple TV+ content currently unavailable due to outage [u]
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's subscription streaming service,Apple TV+, experienced a widespread outage on Thursday evening. In total, the service was down for a little over 90 minutes. The outage affected the service for all Apple devices, including...
Spotify rant demands decisive action against Apple
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A consortium led by Spotify has written to the European Union claims that Apple is defying courts and regulators, so it wants "urgent action" from courts and regulators. Then in 2020, Spotify said it...
