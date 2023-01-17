DNR asks for public comment on drinking water system improvements in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment as it looks to fund improvements to the public drinking water system in the Village of Cambridge.

The DNR announced Tuesday that the village applied for the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, which gives municipalities money for their drinking water systems. The DNR said Cambridge would use the money to build and improve water treatment facilities.

Under federal law, an environmental review must be completed before the project is funded. The DNR has said the project will not cause “significant adverse environmental effects,” however members of the public are still asked to submit comments on the decision and the environmental impacts of the project.

Comments can be sent to:

Department of Natural Resources C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance CF/2

101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI

53707

You can also email Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or call 608-234-2238.

