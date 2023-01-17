OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO