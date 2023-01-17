Read full article on original website
Kim Laurent
3d ago
Rest in peace precious angel. As for the so called parents who should have been caring for this precious little girl. I hope you get everything that is coming to you and then some. May you never again have a moments peace, may your nights be tormented by the cries of your little girl for the help she never got.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
KOKI FOX 23
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
Police: Man says he shot, killed burglary suspect
Officials in Norman are investigating a deadly shooting inside a business.
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
kswo.com
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
Detectives investigating alleged assault in drive-thru
Detectives are asking for the victims in an alleged assault to come forward.
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
kswo.com
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
40 kilos of cocaine discovered in Canadian County traffic stop
The Canadian County Sheriff's Office says approximately 40 kilos of cocaine was discovered during a routine traffic stop Tuesday evening.
Comments / 5