ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

Comments / 5

Kim Laurent
3d ago

Rest in peace precious angel. As for the so called parents who should have been caring for this precious little girl. I hope you get everything that is coming to you and then some. May you never again have a moments peace, may your nights be tormented by the cries of your little girl for the help she never got.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
kswo.com

Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.

Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy