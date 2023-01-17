ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage

By Phillip Valys, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36g6VM_0kHXL5o400
After his pontoon blew out and capsized his first floating restaurant last spring on Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal, Jay Lycke (right) and his girlfriend, Colette Murray, are ready to set sail again. The pair plan to relaunch Jay's Sandbar Food Boat on Jan. 21. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Update Jan. 20: A closed railroad drawbridge spanning Fort Lauderdale’s New River may interrupt marine traffic this weekend, so Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat has scrapped plans to have its grand opening on Jan. 21. The food boat hopes to return to the Fort Lauderdale sandbar on Saturday, Jan. 28.

After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters .

His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8 , 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his twisted hulk of a wreckage off the sandbar. They hauled up ruined stoves and motors , busted deep-fryers and chest freezers brimming with spoiled food. Next, they donated $12,000 via GoFundMe as seed money toward a replacement.

Now, eight months later, the new Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat is finally shipshape and ready to return to the sandbar, Fort Lauderdale’s shallow party playground on the Intracoastal Waterway. Lycke’s food boat aims to start slinging lamb gyros and Hong Kong-style pork nachos by lunchtime on Saturday, Jan. 21, weather permitting.

“I was in this dark, dark place,” Lycke recalls. “I had champagne wishes and caviar dreams, but I was on a beer budget. Then everyone reached out. It was like the Amish and someone’s barn had burned down and 50 people showed up to rebuild my barn.”

Some $70,000 later, Lycke’s new 34-footer is still a work in progress. It’s 4 feet shorter from aft to stern, the kitchen is tinier, and the hull hasn’t been tricked out with the signature menu signs, nautical billboards and banana hammocks that distinguished his old food boat.

Still, he’s grateful it’s seaworthy at all, he says.

After scouting the coastline for weeks for used vessels, he found it in Hobe Sound last summer, and bought it from a retiring man who’d run out of money converting it into a houseboat. “It was already gutted out, so I was in a good position to put in a professional kitchen,” Lycke says.

He drove it home to Fort Lauderdale, limping south along the Intracoastal at 9 mph. “And when I got there, I practically crashed it into my boat slip,” Lycke recalls.

Pork nachos and bikinis

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat first opened in late 2017 as Fort Lauderdale’s only floating restaurant. He picked the sandbar, located north of the 17th Street Causeway, because it was a weekend hotspot where hundreds of hard-partying, bikinied revelers indulged against a backdrop of Las Olas mansions.

The boat is registered with the state as a mobile food service vehicle, the same license given to food trucks. (His revived food boat passed its most recent inspections in December.)

At peak popularity during the pandemic, Jay’s Sandbar served fried calamari, clam nachos and garlic-teriyaki chicken wings to 150 boaters a day.

When a rogue wave churned the waters around the sandbar on May 8, one of the food boat’s pontoons blew out , causing it to pitch over and partially sink.

Lycke says he nearly avoided a worse maritime disaster. While he and Colette Murray, his girlfriend and assistant, dove into the water, one of his cooks quickly sealed the propane tanks and cut off the gas burners.

“Otherwise that boat would have been a f------ fireball,” Lycke says. “All that cooking oil was flammable.”

‘An emotional wreck’

Over last summer and fall, generosity poured in from Jay’s Sandbar customers who’d spotted viral news of his sunken boat circulating in outlets such as the South Florida Sun Sentinel, CBS News and his Facebook business page.

Jamie Jacobs, one of Lycke’s frequent customers, delivered a $1,500 check to Lycke in person after meeting him at a fundraiser event at Fort Lauderdale’s Downtowner Saloon. She operates a nonprofit called John Michael Baker Foundation, which runs an annual fishing tournament named after her son who died in a boating accident in 2015.

“I saw he was an emotional wreck, in a really bad place,” Jacobs says. “I could identify with him that way. We talked about being able to pick yourself back up and move forward. And I believed in him wholeheartedly, that whatever he raised from the community he was going to put back into the community.”

Buddy Sherman, the affable owner of Southport Raw Bar, saw the sunken boat on social media and called Lycke with options. He had two spare Fryolators — valued at $1,600 total — collecting dust in a warehouse, and he wanted to know whether Jay’s Sandbar needed them.

“He called me up and thanked for 90 minutes,” Sherman says. “When COVID came along and shut down restaurants, I was at my wit’s end. So I could relate to someone who put all their chips on No. 7 and then No. 7 isn’t even there. The fact he got up and hustled shows you all the ambition he’s got.”

Without the donated kitchen equipment and boat motors, Lycke wouldn’t have recovered so quickly, if he bounced back at all, he says.

“I feel like I’m married to the Fort Lauderdale water community, and I have a thousand husbands and wives,” he says. “If I take the weekend off, they’re upset. I owe it to them to get back out there.”

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat was scheduled to return to the Fort Lauderdale sandbar at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. Call 954-305-3338 or visit JaysSandbarFoodBoat.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ten taken to hospital, including five children, in Sawgrass Expressway collision in northern Broward

Ten people, including five children, were hurt in a crash Sunday afternoon on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County, fire officials say. Around 1 p.m., first responders rushed to the north and eastbound lanes of the highway near University Drive where a multi-vehicle crash took place, Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department spokesman Mike Moser told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. There ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boaters cautiously return to normal activity as New River drawbridge reopens

Life along the waters of downtown Fort Lauderdale resumed Saturday following the two-day shutdown of the New River drawbridge, though some boaters seemed to be waiting for the other shoe to drop. The drawbridge began “malfunctioning” Thursday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police, closing for repairs and remaining in the down position until around 8 p.m. Friday night. It cleaved the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Runway 84 to reopen in Fort Lauderdale after an 8-month-long makeover | PHOTOS

Iconic dining institution Anthony’s Runway 84 is about to debut a new look — and a shortened name. After a $4 million dollar renovation, the 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale restaurant, which has been closed since May 2022, is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as the rebranded Runway 84. “The decision to close was not an easy one to make, but it was the right one,” owner Anthony Bruno says. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Dramatic Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with Premium Finishes and Panoramic Wide Water Views Selling for $6.5 Million

1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a custom residence built by Rodney Sarkella on secure gated community of Sunrise Key perfect for grand South Florida entertaining. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, please contact Jeff Greenberg (Phone: 954-224-5737) at Coast Properties of S. Florida for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Pompano Beach – Lucky Fish and Pelicans

After spending a few days with my son, I travelled further south in Florida down to Pompano Beach to visit my aunt. As soon as I got down there, she wanted to go to her favorite restaurant – Lucky Fish – which is right on the beach, and I had an amazing Poke bowl. Afterwards we walked down the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier and took some pictures with the pelicans without getting attacked.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Malfunctioning Fort Lauderdale rail bridge underscores urgency for river crossing upgrade

Amid the recent fanfare of new train stations for Brightline and a pending expansion to Orlando, an unexpected spoiler raised its head for the intercity train line Thursday, disrupting the plans of untold numbers of commuters and other travelers along the Florida East Coast Railway line. The massive New River drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale, erected in 1978, malfunctioned for reasons ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Big payday? You’ll never guess what they’re making at City Hall

Government salaries — all public record — are not top secret. Yet most taxpayers have no clue what their government officials make and are sometimes stunned by the high salaries. Broward County commissioners are pulling in nearly $114,000 for what is technically a part-time job. In Fort Lauderdale, Mayor Dean Trantalis makes close to $100,000. City commissioners earn more than $82,000. And in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

A One-of-a-kind Opportunity to Own a Two-home Treasure in Delray Beach, Florida with $3.7 Million

111 NE 12th Street Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 111 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, Florida, is situated on an oversized lot & located ‘in town’ off Historic N Swinton Ave affording the lucky owners a coveted lifestyle. The luxuriously appointed main home is designed to accommodate the most discerning buyer’s needs. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 111 NE 12th Street, please contact Claudia Fisher (Phone: 561-655-8600) at Douglas Elliman (Palm Beach) for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy