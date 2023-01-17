Nikola moving battery manufacturing from California to its Pinal County plant

Three months after completing its acquisition of battery maker Romeo Power Inc., Phoenix-based zero-emissions auto maker Nikola Corp. says it will move its battery manufacturing operations to Arizona.

The move will transfer those operations from Cypress, California — where Romeo is based — to Nikola’s plant in Coolidge in Pinal County, south of Phoenix.

Nikola said the objective is to bring truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof. It also will involve automation of the battery line with quality and efficiency in mind, the company said.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to finding ways to optimize our cost structure and create a sustainable business model,” Nikola President and CEO Michael Lohscheller said in a statement. “We remain focused on meeting our 2023 milestones, including pack and module production targets.”

