Pinal County, AZ

Nikola moving battery manufacturing from California to its Pinal County plant

By By Jeff Gifford, Phoenix Business Journal
 5 days ago
Three months after completing its acquisition of battery maker Romeo Power Inc., Phoenix-based zero-emissions auto maker Nikola Corp. says it will move its battery manufacturing operations to Arizona.

The move will transfer those operations from Cypress, California — where Romeo is based — to Nikola’s plant in Coolidge in Pinal County, south of Phoenix.

Nikola said the objective is to bring truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof. It also will involve automation of the battery line with quality and efficiency in mind, the company said.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to finding ways to optimize our cost structure and create a sustainable business model,” Nikola President and CEO Michael Lohscheller said in a statement. “We remain focused on meeting our 2023 milestones, including pack and module production targets.”



Comments / 6

Patrick Zim
4d ago

Newsom caused this. Large companies that can will all start leaving. Newsom and his grandstanding idea of wanting more money than what our current budget is, so he can pay reparations to blacks in California because of slavery. Every big company just saw a huge tax increase coming. They can't say anything against it because they'd be labeled as racist.

Reply
6
