ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

iPhone continues to retain trade-in value far more than rivals

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A US trade-in comparison site says that on average, a usediPhone lost 68.8% of its value over the last year — compared to 84.2% for Samsung, and 89.5% for Google phones. Invariably, the...
Apple Insider

Apple AR headset reportedly getting a makeover to lower cost

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has long been reported to be planning to ultimate release lower-costApple AR headsets, but a new report claims the company has started over with a new design. That device is believed to have...
Apple Insider

Twitter officially kills off all third-party client apps

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter has updated its developer agreement to explicitly prohibit third-party app makers from creating their own clients using the company's API. On Thursday, Twitter updated its developer's agreement with a clause prohibiting app developers...
CoinTelegraph

Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report

Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
insideevs.com

Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours

Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Apple Insider

T-Mobile informs customers of yet another data breach

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — T-mobile has suffered another data breach after a malicious party obtained "limited types of information" on user accounts. On Thursday, T-Mobile posted a statement to its site that it was in the process of...
Apple Insider

AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get new firmware update

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple released a new firmware update for theAirPods lineup with unknown bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is designated to be for most of the current AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 3, first-generation...
Apple Insider

Apple may never be able to quit manufacturing in China

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report says Apple has trying to move operations away from China for a decade, and if it can ever accomplish it, the move will take another 20 years. Apple and all major...
Apple Insider

Apple Card is a drag on Goldman Sachs, says CEO

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At Davos, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said his bank was too ambitious launching consumer credit, after it posted a big loss in the division mostly due to Apple Card in 2022. Goldman Sachs...
Apple Insider

Spotify rant demands decisive action against Apple

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A consortium led by Spotify has written to the European Union claims that Apple is defying courts and regulators, so it wants "urgent action" from courts and regulators. Then in 2020, Spotify said it...
Apple Insider

Apple hit with third class-action lawsuit over data collection practices

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is facing a third class-action lawsuit over claims that the company collects user data even with App Tracking Transparency turned off. Tests from researchers revealed that turning off the setting did not affect...
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S23 series US pricing leaks and it's good news!

It seems Samsung is not hiking prices after all. The US pricing of the Galaxy S23 series has leaked via an alleged internal Verizon document. The leaked information was posted on Reddit and spotted by 9to5Google. The document suggests that the new flagships won’t get more expensive this year. At least not in the US.

Comments / 0

Community Policy