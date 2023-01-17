Read full article on original website
iPhone continues to retain trade-in value far more than rivals
iPhone continues to retain trade-in value far more than rivals

A US trade-in comparison site says that on average, a usediPhone lost 68.8% of its value over the last year — compared to 84.2% for Samsung, and 89.5% for Google phones.
The world isn't ready for eSIM-only phones
We asked our readers if they thought OEMs should make eSIM-only phones. However, many think physical SIM cards should stick around for a while longer.
Apple AR headset reportedly getting a makeover to lower cost
Apple AR headset reportedly getting a makeover to lower cost

Apple has long been reported to be planning to ultimate release lower-costApple AR headsets, but a new report claims the company has started over with a new design.
Twitter officially kills off all third-party client apps
Twitter officially kills off all third-party client apps

Twitter has updated its developer agreement to explicitly prohibit third-party app makers from creating their own clients using the company's API. On Thursday, Twitter updated its developer's agreement with a clause prohibiting app developers...
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report

Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
T-Mobile informs customers of yet another data breach
T-Mobile informs customers of yet another data breach

T-mobile has suffered another data breach after a malicious party obtained "limited types of information" on user accounts. On Thursday, T-Mobile posted a statement to its site that it was in the process of...
These major companies are laying off workers at a huge rate
Major companies in a variety of sectors are experiencing massive layoffs in recent months, including cuts at Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Washington Post.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
This Tweet Led to a Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Tesla directors face a lawsuit from current and former shareholders.
AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get new firmware update
AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get new firmware update

Apple released a new firmware update for theAirPods lineup with unknown bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is designated to be for most of the current AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 3, first-generation...
Apple may never be able to quit manufacturing in China
Apple may never be able to quit manufacturing in China

A new report says Apple has trying to move operations away from China for a decade, and if it can ever accomplish it, the move will take another 20 years. Apple and all major...
Apple Card is a drag on Goldman Sachs, says CEO
Apple Card is a drag on Goldman Sachs, says CEO

At Davos, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said his bank was too ambitious launching consumer credit, after it posted a big loss in the division mostly due to Apple Card in 2022. Goldman Sachs...
Spotify rant demands decisive action against Apple
Spotify rant demands decisive action against Apple

A consortium led by Spotify has written to the European Union claims that Apple is defying courts and regulators, so it wants "urgent action" from courts and regulators. Then in 2020, Spotify said it...
Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider his request for an adjustment was rejected, but was later informed of a cut that reflected big reductions for new orders.
Apple hit with third class-action lawsuit over data collection practices
Apple hit with third class-action lawsuit over data collection practices

Apple is facing a third class-action lawsuit over claims that the company collects user data even with App Tracking Transparency turned off. Tests from researchers revealed that turning off the setting did not affect...
Samsung Galaxy S23 series US pricing leaks and it's good news!
It seems Samsung is not hiking prices after all. The US pricing of the Galaxy S23 series has leaked via an alleged internal Verizon document. The leaked information was posted on Reddit and spotted by 9to5Google. The document suggests that the new flagships won’t get more expensive this year. At least not in the US.
