Nevada State

James Palmer
4d ago

This is how the NDOC has always treated cases filled by inmates. There was a famous case fought by Frankie Sue del Papa years ago, where they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting to keep an inmate from receiving a jar of peanut butter that was due him. They lost that case eventually and literally could have ended it by giving the man the 3 dollars that wad stolen from him by guards who took his peanut butter with no due process.

