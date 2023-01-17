VALLEJO, California (KOLO) - Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced expanded efforts to curtail wildfires in the western United States. “It is no longer a matter of if a wildfire will threaten many western communities in these landscapes, it is a matter of when,” said Secretary Vilsack. “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent. This is a crisis and President Biden is treating it as one. Today’s announcement will bring more than $490 million to 11 key landscapes across the western United States, and will be used to restore our national forests, including the restoration of resilient old-growth forest conditions.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO