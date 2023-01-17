ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge

It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFTA K-9s will be working at Super Bowl LVII

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will be represented at State Farm Stadium this Super Bowl as the NFTA K-9 police unit has been chosen to work the event. The two K-9 unit dogs Liza and Echi will be in attendance with their handlers Officer Luke Whelan, and Officer Dina Bigham working event security.
Sabres fans pack KeyBank Center, honor legendary goalie Ryan Miller

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say legends live in the rafters, and Ryan Miller is now one of them. Two decades ago many fans didn’t even know Ryan Miller’s name, but on Thursday night, thousands flooded the arena wearing it, as the legendary goaltender was enshrined in Sabres history when his No. 30 was retired and his banner was lifted to the rafters.
