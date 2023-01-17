ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Who Is Andrei Medvedev? Former Wagner Group Commander Who Fled Russia

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Andrei Medvedev is a former commander of Russia's Wagner Group, a private paramilitary organization accused of human rights violations—most recently in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) confirmed on Monday that Medvedev, 26, had fled to Norway and is seeking asylum. The directorate did not provide more details.

In an interview published by rights group Gulagu.net, the former mercenary said he crossed Russia's Arctic border with Norway, where he had to climb through barbed-wire fences and escape a border patrol with dogs . He said he heard guards firing shots as he sprinted through a forest and over thin and breaking ice into Norway.

Medvedev is the first person to have served in the Wagner Group and defected to the West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJO3U_0kHXKdHw00

He said crossed the border into Norway near the Pasvikdalen valley shortly before 2 a.m. last Friday, where he was arrested by border guards.

The escapee's Norwegian lawyer said that he was now in the "Oslo area" but did not provide further details.

"What is important for him (Medvedev) is that immigration authorities clarify his status as soon as possible," said his attorney Brynjulf Risnes.

He told the BBC that his client is facing charges of illegally entering Norway.

Newsweek has contacted Risnes for comment.

Founded in 2014, the Wagner Group is a group of private mercenaries, believed to constitute about 10 percent of Russia's forces in Ukraine. It has also taken part in conflicts in Syria, Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic.

What Andrei Medvedev Has Revealed About Wagner Group

Medvedev joined the group on July 6 last year on a four-month contract. In the interview with Gulagu.net, he said he feared for his life after refusing to continue fighting for the group founded and financed by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The rights group said it helped Medvedev leave Russia.

Medvedev, an orphan who joined the Russian army and served time in prison before joining the Wagner Group, said he absconded after witnessing deserters of the group being executed .

Medvedev said that after he finished his contract, it was extended several times without his consent.

He refused to serve another term, he said, adding that he was afraid of being executed in a similar way to Yevgeny Nuzhin, another Wagner defector who in November was killed on camera with a sledgehammer.

Prigozhin issued a statement in response to Medvedev fleeing to Norway, accusing the fugitive of mistreating prisoners.

"Be careful, he's very dangerous," Prigozhin said in a statement released by his spokeswoman. He did not provide any details about his allegation.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
TheDailyBeast

Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths

Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist.“They assigned us to regiment 228–such a regiment does not exist,” one of the men told the independent news outlet Sota. “They want to send us to a hot spot tomorrow with machine guns [to go] against tanks, drones, and mortars on minefields. We’re just cannon fodder.”Sota reports that they’ve obtained an audio message recorded by some of...
RadarOnline

Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview

A shocking allegation was made by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the alleged health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intelligence official claimed that Putin has terminal cancer and believes he will die in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been rumored to be in deteriorating condition for some time now. His unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine coupled with recent allegations from Ukraine's intelligence agency paint a grim picture for the Kremlin leader. Kyrylo Budanov discussed the 70-year-old's health and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict with ABC News on January 4. When asked...
msn.com

Russia Honors Dead Wagner Fighter Who Beat His Mom to Death as Hero Who ‘Always Helped the Weak’

A middle-aged Russian man sent to prison for beating his elderly mother to death has been honored as a hero in Russia’s increasingly deranged war dystopia. Sergei Molodtsov, 46, was killed while waging war against Ukraine as one of the notorious Wagner Group’s newly recruited prison mercenaries. He was buried in Russia’s Sverdlov region with military honors—and received a bizarre tribute from the local administration that described him as a gentle, “creative” soul and made no mention of his crime.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1101M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy