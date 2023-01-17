ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Colchester pedestrian killed in crash on Route 101 in Killingly

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
A Colchester woman was killed after being hit by a car on Route 101 in Killingly on Tuesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A Cadillac driven by a 49-year-old Woodstock man was traveling on Route 101, or the Hartford Pike, near Pond Street in Killingly after 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle tried to swerve to avoid a pedestrian in the roadway identified as 33-year-old Emily Piasecki of Colchester.

Piasecki sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The driver was not injured, state police said.

Troopers said the weather and roadway conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Troop D at 860-779-4900.

