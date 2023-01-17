Read full article on original website
Putin's Trojan War: Is Russia Hiding Troops in Cargo Tanks for Kyiv Push?
Russian troops and equipment have been building up by Belarus' border with Ukraine.
Former Russian Commander Suggests His Country Will 'Sink' by Year's End
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday insisted that his country's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" and "assured," but some of his critics disagree.
Russian Serial Killer Who Murdered 80 Women Volunteers for Ukraine front
Mikhail Popkov told Russian TV that his military background is now "quite in demand."
Russia's Massive Deaths in Ukraine Are 'Absolute Catastrophe': U.S. General
The Joint Chiefs of Staff's chairman said that Russia is paying high costs for its war in Ukraine and that Putin "could and should end this war today."
Wagner Group Numbers Swell As Prigozhin Becomes Problem For Putin
The mercenaries have been heavily involved in the fighting in Ukraine, and have claimed credit for the fall of Soledar, a strategic town in Donetsk.
Russia Tacks on Another Demand for Ukraine in Exchange for Peace
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the prospect of negotiations with Ukraine during a Wednesday press conference.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Russian Troops Flee Ukraine, Order Taxi to Take Them 300 Miles Back Home
The men said instead of receiving training to fight in the conflict, commanders used them to build dugouts.
800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found
Jade books, dragon tiles and pottery statues were found at the site near a dried-up river.
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
Lasers revealed 5 ancient civilizations that were hiding in plain sight
Cutting-edge laser technology has allowed archaeologists to find the ruins of villages, ceremonial sites, and buildings hidden in dense forest.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
Video Shows Wagner Soldiers Attacked by Dive-Bombing Drone: Researcher
The Russian Defense Ministry and paramilitary Wagner Group last week claimed victory in Soledar, Ukraine, where the strike occurred.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies
Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
In parts of Ancient Greece, first-cousin marriage was not only allowed but encouraged, DNA shows
If you wanted to hang on to your land in Bronze Age Greece, you could do worse than marry your cousin.
Upworthy
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe Meteorite which crashed in the UK reveals where water on earth came from
Water is a mystery to science. How did the oceans on Earth form? Does water exist on other planets? Some of these concerns could be addressed by space travel, while others may be brought crashing down to Earth by cosmic inspiration. Answers are already available thanks to the Whinchcombe meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire, England in 2021 after passing through Earth's atmosphere. It includes organic substances and extraterrestrial water that provide information on the genesis of Earth's seas.
11 amazing Earth discoveries from 2022
Earth has been thoroughly explored, yet is still teeming with secrets. In 2022, scientists unearthed several of them.
