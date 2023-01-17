Annie Awards: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Leads Feature Competition With Nine Noms
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio leads the feature competition of the 50th annual Annie Awards for animation , with nine nominations including one in the top category for best animated feature. That’s followed by Turning Red with seven noms and Puss in Boot: The Last Wish and The Sea Beast , with six apiece.
Alongside Pinocchio, the movies Turning Red, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast and Wendell & Wild are nominated for best animated feature. Charlotte, Inu-Oh, Annecy winner Little Nicholas, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and My Father’s Dragon are nominated for best independent animated feature.More from The Hollywood Reporter
It’s was a big morning for Netflix’s young animation unit in the feature categories. Pinocchio, The Sea Beast, My Father’s Dragon and Wendell & Wild were all released from the streaming service.
In the combined best direction category, nominees are Pinocchio ‘s del Toro and Mark Gustafson; Wendell & Wild ‘s Henry Selick; and My Father’s Dragon ‘s Nora Twomey–a partner in Cartoon Saloon ( Wolfwalkers ), whose prior feature, The Breadwinner , was the first Annie winner in the indie feature category directed by a woman. Also nominated in the directing category are Turning Red ‘s Domee Shi; and Marcel the Shell ‘s Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore and Stephen Chiodo.
Visual effects shortlisted Oscar contenders that are nominated for Annies include Avatar: The Way of Water , in the categories of best FX in a feature and character animation in a live action feature; and Jurassic Work Dominion , also nominated for character animation in a live action movie. Oscar shortlisted composer Alexandre Desplat is Annie nominated for Pinocchio ‘s score. Additionally, the shortlisted animated short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse earned seven Annie noms including best special production.
During the ceremony, Winsor McCay Awards for career contributions to animation will be presented to three-time Oscar winner and Pixar CCO Pete Docter, TV series creator Craig McCracken, and Evelyn Lambart (posthumously) from the National Film Board of Canada.
The June Foray Award for charitable impact will be awarded to historian and educator Mindy Johnson: and the Ub Iwerks Award for technical achievement will recognize the Visual Effects Reference Platform, initially developed by Nick Cannon and Francois Chardavoine to eliminate incompatibilities between digital content creation software. Additionally, John Omohundro will receive a Certificate of Merit Award for service to the industry.
The Annie Awards, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, will be handed out Feb. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
The complete list of nominees follows:
BEST FEATURE
Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation
The Sea Beast – Netflix
Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production
BEST INDIE FEATURE
Charlotte – January Films, Ltd., Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog
Inu-Oh – Science SARU
Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be – On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC
My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Prehistoric Planet – BBC Studios in association with Apple
Superworm – Magic Light Pictures
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix
The Sandman – A Netflix Original Series / A Warner Bros. Television Production
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Amok – Boddah
Black Slide – The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio
Ice Merchants – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
Love, Dad – 13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia
The Flying Sailor – National Film Board of Canada
BEST SPONSORED
Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice – NOMINT
Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office – Illumination
Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio
Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache – Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories – Hornet
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Elinor Wonders Why “Rest is Best” – SHOE Ink. LLC
Gabby’s Dollhouse “Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins” – DreamWorks Animation
Rise Up, Sing Out “Name Tag” – Disney TV Animation
Spirit Rangers “Thunder Mountain” – Laughing Wild / Netflix
The Tiny Chef Show “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Abominable and the Invisible City “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation
Big Nate “The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation
Moominvalley “Lonely Mountain” – Gutsy Animations
The Owl House “King’s Tide” – Disney TV Animation
We Baby Bears “The Real Crayon” – Cartoon Network Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
Harley Quinn “Batman Begins Forever” – Warner Bros. Animation
Rick and Morty “Night Family” – Rick and Morty LLC
The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
Tuca & Bertie “The Pain Garden” – The Tornante Company
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
BAYMAX! “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios
El Deafo “Everybody Sounds So Weird” – Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple
HouseBroken “Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?” – Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Undone “Rectify” – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
BEST STUDENT FILM
Au revoir Jérôme !
Student director: Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
Birdsong
Student director: Michelle Cheng
Student producer: Michelle Cheng
School: California Institute of the Arts
Synchronie Passagère
Student director: Julia Le Bras-Juarez
School: Supinfocom Rubika
The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World
Student director: Damaris Zielke
Student producer: Jiayan Chen
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
The Soloists
Student director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk
Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Cars on the Road “Road Rumblers” – Pixar Animation Studios
Love Death + Robots “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix
Prehistoric Planet “Coasts” – BBC Studios in association with Apple, MPC
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix
BEST FX – FEATURE
Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX
Lightyear – Pixar Animation Studios
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company, MPC
Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination
The Sea Beast – Netflix, Sony Pictures Imageworks
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Entergalactic Episode: [special production] – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: [The Mighty Storm Gods] – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Taste] – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Teresa Falcone
Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Eric Anderson
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Tucker Barrie
The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Jorge Capote
The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Min Hong
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX: Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford
Beast – Universal Pictures, RVK Studios, Will Packer Productions, Framestore: Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo
Finch – Amblin Partners Apple Original Films, MPC: Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger
Jurassic World Dominion – Amblin Entertainment & Universal Pictures, Industrial Light & Magic: Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally
Wilson
Peacemaker -HBO Max, Wētā FX: Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR: Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna
God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla: Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team
Moss: Book II – Polyarc: Richard Lico
Potionomics – Voracious Games: Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Amphibia “The Hardest Thing” – Disney TV Animation: Joe Sparrow
Entergalactic Episode: [special production] – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang: Meybis Ruiz Cruz
Love Death + Robots “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Rebecca Chan
Spirit Rangers “Belly of the Beast” – Laughing Wild / Netflix: Marie Delmas
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Luck – Skydance LLC: Massimiliano Narciso
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Jesús Alonso Iglesias
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Nickelodeon Animation Studio: Ida Hem
The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Taylor Krahenbuhl
Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production: Pablo Lobato
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
BAYMAX! “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Lissa Treiman
exception / エクセプション “Misprint” – Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix: Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー
More Than I Want To Remember Episode: [short subject] – Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios: Amy Bench, Maya Edelman
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Daisuke ” Dice” Tsutsumi
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Domee Shi
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo
My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix: Nora Twomey
Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production: Henry Selick
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots “The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Rob Cairns
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “Onari’s Kushi Power” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy
The Cuphead Show! “Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation: Ego Plum
The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Gustavo Santaolalla
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
Mad God – Tippett Studio: Dan Wool
The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Daniel Pemberton
The Sea Beast – Netflix: Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal “Echoes of Eternity” – Adult Swim: Scott Wills
Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla Episode: [short subject] – Chromosphere / Kikutowne: Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Mike McCain
The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Mad God – Tippett Studio: Phil Tippett
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan
The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix
The Sea Beast – Netflix: Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Episode: [Let You Down] – CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix: Kaneko Yoshiyuk
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Episode: [The Knight’s Code] – DreamWorks Animation: Grace Liu
Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal] – Warner Bros. Animation: Mike Ruocco
Love Death + Robots Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Emily Dean
The Cuphead Show! Episode: [A Very Devil Christmas] – Netflix Animation: Karl Hadrika
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination: Nima Azarba
Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination: Dave Feiss
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Anthony Holden
Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Jeff Snow
Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Javier Ledesma Barboll
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal] – Warner Bros. Animation: Candi Milo (character: Witch Hazel)
StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Glue] – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix:Fred Tatsciore (character: Bang)
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse Episode: [special production] – Warner Bros Animation: Tara Strong (character: Harley Quinn)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode: [New Kids On The Block]
– Disney TV Animation: Karen Malina White (character: Dijonay Jones)
Zootopia+ Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: David Bradley (character: Geppetto)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Gregory Mann (character: Pinocchio)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Wagner Moura (character: Wolf)
The Sea Beast – Netflix: Zaris-Angel Hator (character: Maisie Brumble)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Cirocco Dunlap
Big Nate Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting] – Nickelodeon Animation Studio: Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan
Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Andrew Kevin Walker
The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Enda Walsh
Tuca & Bertie Episode: [The Pain Garden] – The Tornante Company: Lisa Hanawalt
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Domee Shi, Julia Cho
ETERNAL SPRING (長春) – Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc. : Jason Loftus
Inu-Oh – Science SARU: Akiko Nogi
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Amphibia Episode: [All In] – Disney TV Animation: Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell
Green Eggs and Ham Episode: [The Sam Who Came In From The Cold] – Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix: Margaret Hou
Karma’s World Episode: [Keys, The Inventor] – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix: Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O’Brien, Fred O’Connor, Aiden McKenna
Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: [The Stars At Night] – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment: Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Daniel Budin
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
Lightyear – Pixar: Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox
Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation: James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
The Sea Beast – Netflix: Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel OrtizBest of The Hollywood Reporter
