Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Brett Maher Was So Bad In Warmups That Jerry Jones Went Onto Field

Nobody wants to be Brett Maher right now. The Dallas Cowboys kicker put on a disastrous performance in last Monday’s playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing a record four consecutive extra-point attempts. Despite Maher’s brutal struggles, the Cowboys elected to not elevate practice squad kicker (and former New England Patriot) Tristan Vizcaino for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the 49ers in San Francisco.
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game

Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Rumors: Patriots Rival Among Teams Interested In Derek Carr

The New York Jets might be looking to upgrade at quarterback this offseason, and one potential candidate reportedly has piqued their interest. Derek Carr is expected to be either released or traded by the Las Vegas Raiders by Feb. 15, according to multiple reports. And although the 31-year-old might not be a championship-caliber signal-caller, he still is good enough to make a big difference for a team that’s passable quarterback play away from being in contention.
WASHINGTON STATE
Patrick Mahomes Opening Drive Vs. Jaguars To Be Focus In Highlight Reel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a postseason worth of highlight-reel throws in merely his first drive of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs. Mahomes carved up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during Kansas City’s opening possession, which covered 83 yards in 12 plays and spanned exactly six minutes. Mahomes completed 75% of his passes during the drive (6-for-8) with 57 of those 83 yards coming through the air. The superstar signal-caller hit three different pass-catchers including tight end Travis Kelce (three rec., 35 yards), JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Shannon Sharpe Involved In Heated Altercation At Lakers-Grizzlies Game

Skip Bayless isn’t the only one testing the patience of Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports co-host Shannon Sharpe. During the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, Sharpe found himself in the middle of a temper-flared exchange that went viral. Sharpe, an avid LeBron James fan, took a few jabs toward members of the Grizzlies before Ja Morant took a final shot ahead of the halftime buzzer, which triggered the reaction. Sharpe and Morant’s father, Tee Morant, jawed back and forth from a distance, separated by a crowd of individuals.
MEMPHIS, TN
Why Grant Williams Compared Celtics To This NFL Playoff Team

NFL teams are set to embark on their divisional round playoff matchups this weekend, which prompted Grant Williams and members of the Boston Celtics to hold an interesting discussion. Before the Celtics took the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, a few players in Boston’s locker room compared...
BOSTON, MA
Michael Irvin Has Insane (Fake) Pep Talk Before Cowboys-49ers

There aren’t many who speak as passionately about the Cowboys as Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, and that was on display Sunday before Dallas faced the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Irvin comically shared a pep talk for the Cowboys while appearing...
DALLAS, TX
Pens Activate Ryan Poehling from IR Ahead of Tilt vs. Devils

It’s been a trying few weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens have been contending with injuries to several key players, negatively impacting their on-ice competitiveness. Pittsburgh got their starting goaltender back on Friday, as Tristan Jarry made his first start in nearly three weeks. Now, they’ll get a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Andrew McCutchen Officially Returning to Pirates on 1-Year Deal

Free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen is officially back in the Steel City. According to the team’s official Twitter, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed McCutchen to a one-year, $5 million contract for the 2023 campaign. Drafted 11th overall by Pittsburgh in 2005, the 36-year-old spent the first nine seasons of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cubs Finalize 2-Year Contract with Trey Mancini

According to the team’s official Twitter, the Chicago Cubs have finalized their two-year, $14 million contract with outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini. The deal contains an opt-out after the 2023 season. Mancini, 30, is the latest veteran signing by a rebuilding Cubs team, joining Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, and Eric...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN Announces Booth Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

NESN on Saturday announced the booth talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. NESN’s coverage of the 2023 season will include extensive game coverage plus hour-long pregame and postgame shows. Game recaps, highlights and exclusive content will also be available on the NESN 360 app. The broadcast...
BOSTON, MA
NFL Hits Chargers’ Joey Bosa With Massive Fine After Outburst

Los Angeles Chargers defender Joey Bosa may want to get into the future-telling business. Just days after explaining how he believed he’d be on the receiving end of a fine from the NFL for his outburst during the Chargers’ wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 27-year-old’s prognostication became true.
