New Giant supermarket will open Friday in Crofton

Giant Food will open a new supermarket in Crofton on Friday.

The store at 1649 Crofton Center in Anne Arundel County will replace the Giant on Route 3 in Gambrills, the Landover-based food chain announced Tuesday.

The new store, in a former Shoppers location, will employ 200 people. The Gambrills Giant will close on Thursday. Giant operates 93 stores in Maryland.

The new supermarket will feature expanded natural and organic selections, full-service meat and seafood departments and prepared foods, including made-in-house sushi and smoked meats. It will include a pharmacy and a Starbucks cafe.