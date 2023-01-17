Read full article on original website
Now Americans Think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Lose Their Titles
U.S. views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles have swung dramatically in just over a month, exclusive polling for Newsweek shows.
George Santos Breaks Silence on Drag Queen Claims
Representative George Santos has denied reports he used to perform as an amateur drag queen in Brazil 15 years ago.
Prince Harry Has 'Machine-Gunned Down His Credibility' With Americans
Prince Harry's "60 Minutes" interview was believed in full by 27 percent of Americans who watched or read about it, according to exclusive polling for Newsweek.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
Did Prince Harry Actually Want to Be King in Place of Prince William?
Newsweek looks back at what Prince Harry has said about his position in the line of succession and how he feels about being the royal family's "spare."
ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Claps Back Over Claim She 'Needs a Stylist'
After a Twitter user leveled some criticism her way, "Good Morning America" star Zee showed that she won't stand for trolling.
Matthew Modine: ‘It’s fascinating watching the sack of flesh I live in showing signs of wear’
Born in California, Matthew Modine, 63, made his film debut in the 80s, sharing the best actor award at the 1983 Venice film festival for Robert Altman’s Streamers. In 1984, he played the title role in Alan Parker’s Birdy, and in 1987 he starred in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. Modine is Dr Martin Brenner in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and is currently playing Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End of London. He is married with two children and lives in New York.
Fact Check: Did Kate Middleton Wear White to Meghan Markle's Wedding?
Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has re-exposed royal family tensions as he waited to marry Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle Tabloid Plea Goes Viral: 'Making People Want To Kill Me'
A clip from the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries discussing her treatment at the hands of the British tabloid press has gone viral.
'Samurai Jack's' Greg Baldwin Distances Self From Alec Baldwin Amid Charges
Voice actor Greg Baldwin assured his fans he's no relation to Alec Baldwin, after his name started trending online.
Ndileka Mandela: I Was Misquoted About Harry and Meghan, I Support Them
I welcome how Harry and Meghan continue to be inspired by my grandfather's legacy.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Funny' Speech Outtake Shared by Fans
A behind-the-scenes clip from Prince William and Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day message in 2021 has gone viral on Instagram.
Meghan Markle Is Less Popular in U.S. Than Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton is America's favorite royal, and Prince Harry's book and publicity blitz appear to have seriously damaged the Sussexes' popularity in the U.S.
Miley Cyrus Got Real About Liam Hemsworth Divorce: What 'Flowers' Star Said
"It was almost like a pacifier...he was that thing I just needed," Miley Cyrus told Joe Rogan in 2020 as she discussed her split from Liam Hemsworth.
Pink Floyd Fans Suddenly Care About Rainbow Album Art: 'Lose the Wokeness'
The legendary music group just announced a special 50th anniversary edition of its famous "Dark Side of the Moon" album.
Video Appearing To Show George Santos In Drag Emerges Following His Denials
A video purportedly showing George Santos in drag has been posted on social media, after the House Republican denied he has ever performed as a drag queen.
Young Britons Turn on King Charles' Monarchy After Prince Harry's Book
Gen Z Brits now clearly favor abolishing the monarchy, with just 5 percent feeling "very positive" about King Charles III's family.
