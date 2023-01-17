ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice-T Refutes Rumored Beef With ‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Meloni

By DeMicia Inman
 3 days ago

Law & Order franchise stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni have dispelled rumors of a feud before the allegations were made public. On Sunday (Jan. 16) the veteran actors used Twitter to address a story allegedly pushed by The National Enquirer.

According to anonymous sources, the Special Victims Unit leads were engaged in a mutual conflict after Meloni’s return to the Law & Order world.

“Just sent this email over to my guy,” shared the rapper-turned-actor, tagging the account of his silver-screen costar. “Clowna** MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air…WOW…MFs are really on that BS.”

The tweet itself quoted Meloni’s own revealing an email that allegedly requested commentary from Ice-T.

Ice-T joined the Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit cast in 2001 as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. As his character evolved from detective to sergeant, the gangsta rap legend made television history. In 2022, the role certified Ice-T as the longest-running male actor in a TV series.

“You’ve gotta be on the show that stays on the longest — ( Law & Order ) is the longest-running show, so to get that title you have to be on — it’s all consecutive,” the Grammy Award-winning musician explained in an interview with ET at the time of his accomplishment.

“There are people that have acted way longer than me, but to be on one show continuously for that long — it has never been done.”

Starring as Detective Tutuola, Ice-T won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2002.

He also shared the news of the milestone on Twitter, writing “Don’t tell me what CANT be done.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is now in its 24th season, and is the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time. The crime drama is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Meloni returned to the Law & Order franchise as Detective Elliot Stabler in 2021 after leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011. He leads the spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime in which Ice-T has guest-starred as Fin.

Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit

Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
Vibe

Regina King Pays Tribute To Late Son One Year After His Death

Regina King has shared a tribute to her son, Ian Alexander Jr., on Instagram one year after his death. The actress and director uploaded a video of an orange lantern floating in the night sky with a touching caption Thursday, recognizing what would have been her son’s 27th birthday. More from VIBE.comOffset Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Heartfelt StatementJennifer Hudson, Will Smith, And Issa Rae Win Big At NAACP Image Awards 2022'The Boondocks' Reboot Reportedly Canceled By Sony Pictures The social media post is the 52-year-old’s first since his death. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

21 Savage Snitches On Himself During Clubhouse Argument

21 Savage may have possibly incriminated himself during a heated argument on Clubhouse. On Monday (Jan. 16), a 50-second clip from the Clubhouse conversation began to make the rounds on social media, with the Her Loss rapper turning up on a group of unspecified men.  As the argument began to grow out of control, implications of violence were mentioned by both parties. Finally, the rapper, legally known as Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, grew agitated and began detailing past beef and urging the men that he does this in “real life.”More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams21...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Janelle Monáe On Identifying As Non-Binary: “It’s About Honoring Your Truth”

Janelle Monáe is in the midst of “honoring” her truth. The non-binary actor, who made the announcement last year, explained their approach to spotlighting their identity and how it can help others. “I think it’s all about just honoring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like,” Monáe told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”More from VIBE.comHere's Why Whitney Houston Turned Down The Role Of Denise Huxtable On...
Vibe

Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans

Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
Vibe

Girlfriend Raps Future’s ‘March Madness’ At Boyfriend’s Funeral

Who would’ve ever thought that a Future song would be fitting for a homegoing service? Well, on Tuesday (Jan. 10), a video surfaced online of a woman mourning her boyfriend’s passing by rapping one of their favorite songs at his funeral — Future’s “March Madness.” At the pulpit of the church, the young woman emotionally started with, “We used to be in the club singing this song together. Now, I gotta sing it without you.” More from VIBE.comJacquees Blows A Bag "When You Bad Like That" In New Video With FutureGangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details RevealedFuture Lives It Up...
Vibe

Marvin Gaye III Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Wife

Marvin Gaye III, the son of late Motown legend Marvin Gaye, has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at his wife during a domestic dispute. According to TMZ, the dispute took place last week, during which wife Wendy Gaye claims her husband physically assaulted her and his cousin inside of their Calabasas home. Gaye III’s wife notified the police of the incident, but the soul singer’s son had already fled the scene upon their arrival at the home. A search of the premises led to the retrieval of two firearms, which are believed to belong to Gaye III.More from VIBE.comJanis...
CALABASAS, CA
Vibe

Tory Lanez Dad Says Megan Thee Stallion Has Been “Forgiven” By His Family

Tory Lanez’s father shared that he, Tory, and their family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion for her allegations that his son shot her. In an Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 12), Lanez’s dad, Sonstar Peterson, expressed on camera: “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Jussie Smollett...
Vibe

Suge Knight Says He Can Relate To Tory Lanez And Megan Thee Stallion

Suge Knight is in the midst of a 28-year prison sentence and has come to understand the experience of being incarcerated very well. The 57-year-old recently spoke about how he can relate to Tory Lanez, who was recently convicted during his December 2022 trial, but also to his shooting victim, Megan Thee Stallion. “I understand what Megan goes through because when Tupac and I got shot in Vegas… I got a fragment and a bullet an inch to my skull today,” the former CEO of Death Row Records told Rolling Stone in a phone conversation shared on Wednesday (Jan. 18). “They...
Vibe

YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In Court

The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom. WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO ChargesYoung Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In CourtFunk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to...
Deadline

Taylor Kinney Takes Leave Of Absence From NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kinney, a fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, is taking a break from the NBC drama. Kinney has starred as the firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. Cast and crew were apparently informed of Kinney’s leave earlier Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence. A spokesman for the show would not comment. Kinney has been nominated three times for...
Vibe

Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In Court

Young Thug was allegedly handed drugs in court. According to Atlanta WSBTV, Thugger was caught in a “hand-to-hand drug transaction,” receiving a Percocet pill from co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. Video surveillance of the alleged incident shows the Sheriff’s Office enforcement retrieving the substance from the “Lifestyle” artist.More from VIBE.comYSL Rapper Yak Gotti's Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In CourtGunna Announces Return To Music Following Prison ReleaseJudge Reads Young Thug Lyrics In Court As RICO Case Gets Underway The motion filed by Fulton County alleges that Adams walked up to the rap star and deliberately committed a crime — a crime that...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Vibe

Missy Elliott Praises Aaliyah As “The Blueprint” On Her 44th Birthday

Missy Elliott took time to honor her late friend and collaborator Aaliyah Haughton on what would’ve been the singer’s 44th birthday. On Monday (Jan. 16), Elliott hopped on Twitter to pay her respects to the R&B star, noting her legacy as a creative, icon, and talent whose impact remains. “You will forever be the BLUEPRINT of what it means to STEP OUTSIDE the box MUSICALLY & creating NEW style in FASHION & a NATURAL at acting & being GREAT at them all The World will always feel your IMPACT & LOVE you shared 4ever,” the 51-year-old rapper wrote alongside a photo...
Vibe

Yung Miami Reveals Love Of Golden Showers, “Pee Diddy” Trends Online

Yung Miami gave the public insight into her bedroom activities during a recent episode of her Caresha Please show, as the rapper revealed that one of her fetishes is being urinated on when engaging in sexual relations. The 28-year-old star was hosting while playing a game of Resha Roulette with Caresha Please guest and fellow Miami native Trina when she selected a card ordering the participants to take a shot of alcohol if the enjoy “golden showers.” A “golden shower” is a term used to describe an instance in which someone urinates on another person or group of people, normally...
Vibe

Hurricane Chris’ Second-Degree Murder Trial Date Set For February

Hurricane Chris is set to appear in court next month for a trial related to his second-degree murder charge. The 33-year-old rapper shot and killed a man in June 2020. The Shade Room reported that the Shreveport, LA rapper appeared in court on Tuesday (Jan. 17) where a judge announced his trial will begin on Feb. 13. Ahead of the trial date, the “A Bay Bay” rapper must appear on Feb. 1 for an argument and hearing date. More from VIBE.comWoman Shot During Takeoff Killing Speaks Out For The First TimeYSL Member Has Agreed To Testify Against Young Thug, YSL GangExperts...
SHREVEPORT, LA
