Ice-T Refutes Rumored Beef With ‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Meloni

Law & Order franchise stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni have dispelled rumors of a feud before the allegations were made public. On Sunday (Jan. 16) the veteran actors used Twitter to address a story allegedly pushed by The National Enquirer.

According to anonymous sources, the Special Victims Unit leads were engaged in a mutual conflict after Meloni’s return to the Law & Order world.

“Just sent this email over to my guy,” shared the rapper-turned-actor, tagging the account of his silver-screen costar. “Clowna** MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air…WOW…MFs are really on that BS.”

The tweet itself quoted Meloni’s own revealing an email that allegedly requested commentary from Ice-T.

Ice-T joined the Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit cast in 2001 as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. As his character evolved from detective to sergeant, the gangsta rap legend made television history. In 2022, the role certified Ice-T as the longest-running male actor in a TV series.

“You’ve gotta be on the show that stays on the longest — ( Law & Order ) is the longest-running show, so to get that title you have to be on — it’s all consecutive,” the Grammy Award-winning musician explained in an interview with ET at the time of his accomplishment.

“There are people that have acted way longer than me, but to be on one show continuously for that long — it has never been done.”

Starring as Detective Tutuola, Ice-T won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2002.

He also shared the news of the milestone on Twitter, writing “Don’t tell me what CANT be done.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is now in its 24th season, and is the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time. The crime drama is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Meloni returned to the Law & Order franchise as Detective Elliot Stabler in 2021 after leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011. He leads the spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime in which Ice-T has guest-starred as Fin.