It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO