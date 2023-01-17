Read full article on original website
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York
If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
Massive “Spaceship” in Saugerties, New York Explained
There's nothing like a good Hudson Valley mystery, and a recent question from a Saugerties, NY resident has the whole neighborhood talking. The deep history in our corner of New York State means that there's a question to be answered around nearly every corner. Just weeks ago, the truth behind mysterious markings near Fishkill, NY that looked like a mix between crop circles and Stonehenge was finally revealed to be relics of a long-closed resort from the 1970s. Something very different has people scratching their heads in Saugerties, NY.
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley
I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State
It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.
Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York
Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
State-Of-The-Art Venue In Upstate New York For Sale
A state-of-the-art performing arts center that has hosted some top artists in Upstate New York is surprisingly on the market. The Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts located on Water Street in Catskill, New York is for sale. Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts For Sale In Catskill,...
Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?
A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
Westchester County Begins New Misdemeanor Wellness Court
Interesting news has come out recently from Westchester County. It was announced that in Westchester County, a new program will offer alternative methods to dealing with individuals who've committed or were accused of committing low level crimes. This new method is being called the "Westchester Misdemeanor Wellness Court (WMWC)". The...
OSHA Investigates Work Place Dangers at Amazon In New York
The Holiday shopping rush might be over but the fact of the matter is our need to shop online for items is still a regular occurrence. Just last week I ordered two separate items from my Amazon account. Let's face it even those of us who consider ourselves less techy still love the instant gratification of the Amazon online buy.
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
Popular Tools & More Store Officially Opens in Kingston
A once-popular office supply store has been reopened and DIY'ers from all over the Hudson Valley are rejoicing!!!. We told you back in November that the rumors of the old Office Depot location on Boice's Lane in Kingston were true and that the location would soon be home to a store where you will be able to find a little bit of everything. Looks like the time has arrived for the new store to open its doors.
Dutchess County Exploring Possible Tax Exemption for Volunteer Fire/Ambulance Members
Unbelievably we are already a few weeks into the new year. The holidays are over and everything has pretty much gone back to normal. We did have some yearly events that are on the horizon though and they are coming up quick. We are getting quite close to that special...
New Waterpark to Open on LEGOLAND Site in Goshen This Summer
A new waterpark is scheduled to open at LEGOLAND just in time for the hottest days of summer. The LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen will be kicking off another season on March 31. The massive tourist attraction has proven to be a huge success, drawing LEGO lovers from all over the east coast and beyond.
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
Tractor-Trailer Goes Off Overpass in Lower Hudson Valley, Lands on Van
Police say a tragic incident unfolded Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer went off an overpass and landed on another vehicle below. The crash caused significant delays, according to Daily Voice. New York State police are still investigating the crash scene for more details. Truck Goes Off Ramp on Interchange. Daily...
