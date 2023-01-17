ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Heathrow CEO to Davos: ‘The wealthy people in this room’ need to pay even more to make flying greener

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecUZF_0kHXJo2800

Airlines and airports are under heavy pressure to reduce their environmental footprint—and the head of London’s Heathrow Airport has a message for Davos: the way to accomplish that is to hike fares for the wealthiest of travelers. John Holland-Kaye, the Heathrow CEO, was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos when he proposed individuals and companies with high net worths should pay even more than their current staggeringly high fares to cover the costs of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), sparing less wealthy passengers the cost.

“As individuals and companies, we need to be paying the premium for sustainable aviation fuels so that we can get the cost of it down so that the mass market and developing countries don’t have to pay for the energy transition,” he said. “The wealthy people in this room and wealthy nations should be funding the energy transition in aviation to help support developing countries.”

SAF is made largely from recycled food and agricultural waste and cuts greenhouse emissions by 80% compared to the more frequently used jet fuel. However, it costs up to eight time as much as typical fuel, which is why airlines have been slow to adopt it. By 2030, the industry has vowed to use SAF for 10% of its global fuel supply.

But increasing costs to wealthy flyers (presumably via First Class and Business Class fares, though Holland-Kaye did not elaborate) could spark an uproar among business customers, who are a significant source of revenue for the airline industry. Holland-Kaye also noted that some large companies have internal policies that require the business to pay a fee based on its carbon emissions.

The airline industry has pledged to get to net zero by 2050, but that’s a tight timeline. With flying less not seen as a viable option for passengers, the industry is looking for other ways to cut emissions, which carried an estimated $1.6 trillion price tag.

Bill Gates is working to help the industry reach the goal, last year giving a $50 million grant to an experimental energy firm to investigates turning alcohol into jet fuel.

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 44

Noah Gardner
4d ago

the whole quote was the wealthy in this room and wealthy nations, how about the wealthy who jetset all over the place preaching this obnoxious offensive bs and the countries that pollute the most

Reply
28
Say what....
4d ago

All hot air being talked at Davos. Would like to her them discuss paying their fair share of taxes, paying livable wages, only owning one house instead of 5 around the globe, doing away with their private jets polluting the skies, not having a full pool on their property running on filters 24/7 and not a person swimming in it for months or yearly, not owning a fleet of cars. Too tired to mention all the rest. Yeah, their all in Davos figuring how they can keep their standard of living the same, and taking the little we have away.

Reply(1)
23
Rob M
3d ago

Bunch of idiots go away, enjoy your money, leave the rest of us alone with your do called green energy. Almost half of them didn't even show up this year anyhow but a few of our sleazy politicians made it.

Reply
11
Related
Fortune

It’s not just CEOs at Davos—the number of people who think their lives will be better in the near future is shrinking fast as ‘economic optimism collapses,’ according to a new report

Families in the developed world have never felt so glum about their economic prospects. Inflation, recession risks, and a full range of emotions towards the Federal Reserve dominated economic news headlines last year, and 2023 promises to be more of the same, as pessimism and growing insecurity about personal finances will likely overshadow all other economic news this year too.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
Fortune

Fortune

267K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy