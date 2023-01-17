Read full article on original website
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Vikings Star Blasts Kirk Cousins Over Final Throw In Loss To Giants
Many were puzzled when Kirk Cousins threw to T.J. Hockenson well short of the first-down sticks on the final offensive play for the Minnesota Vikings in their wild-card round loss to the New York Giants. Even Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson was confused by Cousins’ decision. And Peterson didn’t...
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Trade From Packers ‘Very Real Scenario’
There will be a lot of NFL quarterbacks looking for a new home this offseason. Might Aaron Rodgers be among them?. Rodgers’ commitment to the Green Bay Packers has been questioned (with good reason) the last few seasons. But the QB noted ahead of the 2022 campaign that he would definitely retire as a member of the Pack after signing a contract extension last March.
Patrick Mahomes Update: Chiefs Star Offers Insight On Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury on the offense’s second possession, but returned to help his team to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a AFC Division Round Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes initially was deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury,...
NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD
The Cincinnati Bengals outplayed the Buffalo Bills through the first half of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. But should that lead have been even bigger? Several people watching the game seemed to think so. Late in the second quarter, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connected on what Read more... The post NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes Opening Drive Vs. Jaguars To Be Focus In Highlight Reel
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a postseason worth of highlight-reel throws in merely his first drive of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs. Mahomes carved up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during Kansas City’s opening possession, which covered 83 yards in 12 plays and spanned exactly six minutes. Mahomes completed 75% of his passes during the drive (6-for-8) with 57 of those 83 yards coming through the air. The superstar signal-caller hit three different pass-catchers including tight end Travis Kelce (three rec., 35 yards), JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.
Watch: In attendance for Bills/Bengals game, injured safety Damar Hamlin fires up fans from jumbotron
In a packed, snow-filled Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills injured safety Damar Hamlin fired up the crowd, making his first appearance at a game since suffering a terrifying cardiac event on Jan. 2. Late in the first half of Sunday's divisional round playoff between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin appeared...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Undergoing MRI on Injured Ankle
Although he was able to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are still some concerns regarding the severity of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. The Kansas City Chiefs field general left in the first half of Saturday’s matchup against the Jags due to the ailment, only to return later in the contest. The Chiefs went on to win that contest 27-20; however, Mahomes was sent for x-rays following the game.
Raiders Players Explain What Led To Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels Rift
All signs point to Derek Carr’s departure from the Las Vegas Raiders being imminent, despite it coming a mere one year into Josh McDaniels’ coaching tenure. And it seems Carr’s feelings of McDaniels are a major reason why. Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., a Raiders reporter for Sports...
You Need To See This Comical Michael Irvin-Cowboys Pep Talk
There aren’t many who speak as passionately about the Cowboys as Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, and that was on display Sunday before Dallas faced the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Irvin comically shared a pep talk for the Cowboys while appearing...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Status In Question After Ankle Injury Vs. Jaguars
UPDATE 6:08 p.m. ET: Patrick Mahomes returned to the field for the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of the second half. Original story: Midway through the second quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes questionable to return due to an ankle injury. Mahomes suffered the injury during...
Rangers tinker with lines ahead of Panthers’ visit
At Saturday’s practice, the New York Rangers gave fans a glimpse at numerous changes to their lines. Among those changes
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Coordinator Interview
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly interviewed Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator opening, the first step toward what many believe will be a necessary reunion in New England. So, how did O’Brien’s sit-down with Bill Belichick go?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight Thursday during an episode...
49ers Prioritizing Massive Extension for Nick Bosa
Finally, some helmet-throwing good news for the Bosas. According to Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers are prioritizing a massive extension for Nick Bosa this offseason. Bosa’s target is to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. As noted, Aaron Donald currently earns $28.5 million, with T.J. Watt...
Over 50,000 Tickets Sold for Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
According to NFL.com, over 50,000 tickets have been sold for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs advance during this weekend’s Divisional Round. The league announced its contingency plan following the cancelation of Week 17’s Monday...
Late Field Goal Helps Jaguars Complete Back-Door Cover Vs. Chiefs
Good teams win, but great teams cover. At least that’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars can tell themselves as they prepare for vacation. The Jags looked like they’d have a chance to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon, but a pair of turnovers on two of their final three possessions halted that comeback.
Damar Hamlin and his family cheered the Bills on from a suite and NFL fans loved to see it
Nearly three weeks after Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals primetime game, the Buffalo safety has been on the mend. After spending time in the hospital recovering, he rejoined his teammates just about a week ago in the middle of their emotional playoff run. With...
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game
Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
Andy Reid Has On-Brand Response To Chiefs Playing In Germany
The NFL announced Thursday morning the Kansas City Chiefs will be one of two teams to host a game in Germany next season. The New England Patriots are the other. While the announcement drums up excitement for football fans to potentially see their teams play abroad, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had an on-brand response when it came to Kansas City playing in Germany.
How Truly Legitimate Is Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Search?
When the Patriots last week announced plans to interview offensive coordinators, many fans rejoiced while expressing one concern: Would Bill Belichick break custom and explore external options, or would he just interview his buddies before settling on an obvious, in-the-family choice, like Bill O’Brien?. Well, through Thursday, the New...
