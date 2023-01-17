ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
NESN

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Trade From Packers ‘Very Real Scenario’

There will be a lot of NFL quarterbacks looking for a new home this offseason. Might Aaron Rodgers be among them?. Rodgers’ commitment to the Green Bay Packers has been questioned (with good reason) the last few seasons. But the QB noted ahead of the 2022 campaign that he would definitely retire as a member of the Pack after signing a contract extension last March.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD

The Cincinnati Bengals outplayed the Buffalo Bills through the first half of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. But should that lead have been even bigger? Several people watching the game seemed to think so. Late in the second quarter, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connected on what Read more... The post NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patrick Mahomes Opening Drive Vs. Jaguars To Be Focus In Highlight Reel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a postseason worth of highlight-reel throws in merely his first drive of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs. Mahomes carved up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during Kansas City’s opening possession, which covered 83 yards in 12 plays and spanned exactly six minutes. Mahomes completed 75% of his passes during the drive (6-for-8) with 57 of those 83 yards coming through the air. The superstar signal-caller hit three different pass-catchers including tight end Travis Kelce (three rec., 35 yards), JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Undergoing MRI on Injured Ankle

Although he was able to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are still some concerns regarding the severity of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. The Kansas City Chiefs field general left in the first half of Saturday’s matchup against the Jags due to the ailment, only to return later in the contest. The Chiefs went on to win that contest 27-20; however, Mahomes was sent for x-rays following the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

You Need To See This Comical Michael Irvin-Cowboys Pep Talk

There aren’t many who speak as passionately about the Cowboys as Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, and that was on display Sunday before Dallas faced the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Irvin comically shared a pep talk for the Cowboys while appearing...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

49ers Prioritizing Massive Extension for Nick Bosa

Finally, some helmet-throwing good news for the Bosas. According to Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers are prioritizing a massive extension for Nick Bosa this offseason. Bosa’s target is to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. As noted, Aaron Donald currently earns $28.5 million, with T.J. Watt...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Late Field Goal Helps Jaguars Complete Back-Door Cover Vs. Chiefs

Good teams win, but great teams cover. At least that’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars can tell themselves as they prepare for vacation. The Jags looked like they’d have a chance to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon, but a pair of turnovers on two of their final three possessions halted that comeback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game

Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Andy Reid Has On-Brand Response To Chiefs Playing In Germany

The NFL announced Thursday morning the Kansas City Chiefs will be one of two teams to host a game in Germany next season. The New England Patriots are the other. While the announcement drums up excitement for football fans to potentially see their teams play abroad, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had an on-brand response when it came to Kansas City playing in Germany.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

How Truly Legitimate Is Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Search?

When the Patriots last week announced plans to interview offensive coordinators, many fans rejoiced while expressing one concern: Would Bill Belichick break custom and explore external options, or would he just interview his buddies before settling on an obvious, in-the-family choice, like Bill O’Brien?. Well, through Thursday, the New...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy