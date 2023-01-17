Although he was able to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are still some concerns regarding the severity of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. The Kansas City Chiefs field general left in the first half of Saturday’s matchup against the Jags due to the ailment, only to return later in the contest. The Chiefs went on to win that contest 27-20; however, Mahomes was sent for x-rays following the game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO