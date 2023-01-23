ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton Just Welcomed Her 1st Child—Her Son is ‘Loved Beyond Words’

By Sophie Hanson and Lea Veloso
 5 days ago
The storks are coming in fast! The celebrity babies of 2023 include Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kelly Osbourne and other stars.

The celebrity babies of 2023 come in after a year of famous births in 2022—the year of the “nepo baby”, as declared by Vulture . Stars like Michelle Williams and husband Thomas Kail, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews grew their families even more. At the same time, celebs like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, and Post Malone became parents for the first time.

Nick Cannon continued to populate the earth with his 12th child—his fifth with Alyssa Scott, who is one of six baby mommas. After telling Entertainment Tonight that he’s not opposed to growing his clan even more, needless to say, we should probably expect more Nick Cannon offspring in 2023. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not’,” he said. “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too,” he shared. “The Lord has blessed me with what I asked but ask and you shall receive.”

So, who are the celebrity babies of 2023 ? Read on for all the stars, actors, sports stars and singers who have given birth and welcomed kids so far this year.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum just welcomed their first child together. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Paris made a statement to People . “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” She announced the big news on her Instagram with a picture of baby hand holding her hand and captioned the post, “You are already loved beyond words .”

In December 2022, the “Stars Are Blind” artist revealed her plans to have a family with Carter after they got married in February 2021. “We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she told the outlet. “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their first child, confirmed by People on January 22, 2023. We don’t have any details on when the baby was born, but we do know it’s a girl thanks to Smith-Petersen’s moving speech at a memorial service for Keough’s mom, Lisa Marie Presley, who died at age 54.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,” said Smith-Petersen reading the words of his wife, who is set to star in Prime Video’s adaptation of the bestselling novel Daisy Jones & The Six .

Meghan McCain & Ben Domenech

Ex- The View co-host Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their second child on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She told the Daily Mail : “Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family! Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

Her husband Ben added: “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.” Meghan’s mother Cindy told the tabloid: “The whole family is over the moon to welcome our newest bundle of joy, Clover. Words can’t describe how excited I am to provide my granddaughter with all the love in the world.”

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Two years after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child. The “All of Me” singer made the happy announcement on Friday, January 13, 2023, to fans at a private concert. “What a blessed day,” he said, according to people tweeting from the event. The singer added that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital, per People .

“They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It’s been a long road,” a source close to the couple told People . “Chrissy and the baby are doing well.” In October 2020, Teigen and Legend announced they’d suffered a devastating pregnancy loss. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen wrote in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post. She continued: “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital, but we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, secretly welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Her mother, Sharon, confirmed the news on January 3, 2023, during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk. She also revealed the little boy’s name is Sidney, presumably named after his father. “So great, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon shared of Kelly’s experience as a new mom.

Kelly announced she was pregnant in May 2022 stating: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! .”

Distractify

What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You

In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
Us Weekly

Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal

Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.  “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
