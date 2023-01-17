ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Earns Record 14 Visual Effects Society Award Nominations

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lv60P_0kHXJW5w00

To the surprise of no one, James Cameron’s dazzling Avatar: The Way of Water dominated the 21st annual Visual Effects Society Award nominations, which were announced on Tuesday. The juggernaut earned 14 VES noms, a record number for a feature film or any single project in the society’s awards history.

That includes a nomination in the top category for outstanding VFX in a photoreal feature. Alongside The Way of Water , the category nominees are Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick . Nominees in the category for supporting VFX are Death on the Nile, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, The Fabelmans, The Gray Man, The Pale Blue Eye and Thirteen Lives .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio leads the animated contenders, with six nominations including one for outstanding VFX in an animated feature. Meanwhile The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power topped the broadcast field with seven nominations including one for outstanding VFX in a photoreal episode.

All five of the nominees in the top feature category, as well as supporting VFX category nominee Thirteen Lives, are shortlisted for the VFX Oscar. The Batman and Maverick received three nominations apiece; Fantastic Beasts and Jurassic World Dominion receive two nominations apiece.

It was a disappointing morning for Marvel’s VFX Oscar contenders; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received just one nomination, for effects simulation, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was snubbed. The final two VFX Oscar-shortlisted movies, All Quiet On the Western Front and Nope , also failed to earn VES nominations.

This year, VES introduced a new category for emerging technology. The Way of Water earned a trio of nominations in this category, for its depth compositing, facial system and water toolset. The movie was also nominated for animated character (Kiri), practical effects, compositing and lighting (for the forest destruction scenes and water integration), effects simulations (fire/destruction and water), model (the sea dragon), environments (Metkayina Village and the reef), and virtual cinematography.

In addition to the top category, Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for models (for the F14) and compositing/lighting; and The Batman was additionally nominated for compositing/lighting and virtual cinematography.

Before today’s nominations for The Way of Water , the VES record for the most feature nominations was held by the original Avatar , which earned 11 (and won six awards) in 2010. The record for the most VES noms in broadcast/episodic work (and the second-highest number of overall VES Awards nominations) is held by The Mandalorian , which received 13 noms (and won three awards) in 2021.

The 21st VES Awards will be presented Feb. 15 at the Beverly Hilton. As previously announced, Gale Anne Hurd will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.

The complete list of nominees follows:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Walter Garcia, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, JD Schwalm

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Christian Mänz, Olly Young, Benjamin Loch, Stephane Naze, Alistair Williams

Jurassic World: Dominion – David Vickery, Ann Podlozny, Jance Rubinchik, Dan Snape, Paul Corbould

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Bryan Searing, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Paul Molles, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott Fisher

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Death on the Nile – George Murphy, Claudia Dehmel, Mathieu Raynault, Jonathan Bowen, David Watkins

I Wanna Dance With Somebody – Paul Norris, Tim Field, Don Libby, Andrew Simmonds

The Fabelmans – Pablo Helman, Jennifer Mizener, Cernogorods Aleksei, Jeff Kalmus, Mark Hawker

The Gray Man – Swen Gilberg, Viet Luu, Bryan Grill, Cliff Welsh, Michael Meinardus

The Pale Blue Eye – Jake Braver, Catherine Farrell, Tim Van Horn, Scott Pritchard, Jeremy Hays

Thirteen Lives – Jason Billington, Thomas Horton, Denis Baudin, Michael Harrison, Brian Cox

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Aaron Weintraub, Jeffrey Schaper, Cameron Carson, Emma Gorbey, Mad God, Chris Morley, Phil Tippett, Ken Rogerson, Tom Gibbons

Strange World – Steve Goldberg, Laurie Au, Mark Hammel, Mehrdad Isvandi

The Bad Guys – Pierre Perifel, Damon Ross, Matt Baer, JP Sans

The Sea Beast – Joshua Beveridge, Christian Hejnal, Stirling Duguid, Spencer Lueders

Turning Red – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins, Danielle Feinberg, Dave Hale

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

House of the Dragon “The Black Queen” – Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Sven Martin, Michael Bell, Michael Dawson

Prehistoric Planet “Ice Worlds” – Lindsay McFarlane, Fay Hancocks, Elliot Newman, Kirstin Hall

Stranger Things 4 “The Piggyback” – Jabbar Raisani, Terron Pratt, Niklas Jacobson, Justin Mitchell, Richard E. Perry

The Boys “Payback” – Stephan Fleet, Shalena Oxley-Butler, Tristan Zerafa, Anthony Paterson, Hudson Kenny

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Udûn” – Jason Smith, Ron Ames, Nigel Sumner, Tom Proctor, Dean Clarke

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

Five Days at Memorial “Day Two” – Eric Durst, Danny McNair, Matt Whelan, Goran Pavles, John MacGillivray

See “I See You” – Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Tristan Zerafa, Oscar Perea, Tony Kenny

Severance “Pilot” – Vadim Turchin, Nicole Melius, David Piombino, David Rouxel

The Old Man “Episode III” – Erik Henry, Matt Robken, Jamie Klein, Sylvain Théroux, J.D. Streett

Vikings: Valhalla “The Bridge” – Ben Mossman, Melanie Callaghan, Matt Schofield, Chris Cooper, Paul Byrne

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

God of War: Ragnarok – Christopher Lloyd, Carrie Watts, James Adkins, Kevin Huynh

Gotham Knights – Jay Evans, Bryan Theberge, Mathieu Houle, Alexandre Bélanger

Supermassive Games “The Quarry” – Aruna Inversin, Paul Pianezza, Kevin Williams, Kimberly Cheifer

The Callisto Protocol – Glen Schofield, Steve Papoutsis, Chris Stone, Demetrius Leal

The Last of Us Part I – Erick Pangilinan, Evan Wells, Eben Cook, Mary Jane Whiting

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

B&Q “Flip” – Patrick Krafft, Holly Treacy, Alex Snookes

Frito-Lay “Push It” – Tom Raynor, Sophie Harrison, Ben Cronin, Martino Madeddu

Ladbrokes “Rocky” – Greg Spencer, Alex Fitzgerald, Mickey O’Donoghue, Adame Boutrif

Minions: The Rise of Gru – Gerome Viavant, Gilles de Lusignan, Benjamin Le Ster

Virgin Media “Highland Rider” – Amir Bazzazi, George Reid, Sebastian Caldwell, Alex Kulikov

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

ABBA: Voyage – Ben Morris, Edward Randolph, Stephen Aplin, Ian Comley

Avengers: Quantum Encounter – Alan Woods, Bernice Howes, Scott Sohan, Jason Fox

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Christopher Smith, Meghan Short, William George, Jon Alexander

Jumanji: The Adventure – Martin Cutbill, Liam Thompson, Baptiste Roy, Marco Parenzi

Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser – Rob Blue, Patrick Kearney, Khatsho Orfali, Gabe Sabourin, Daniel Joseph

Stranger Things: The Experience – Javier Roca, Antoine Sitruk, Cale Jacox, Julien Forest, Camille Michaud

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water : Kiri – Anneka Fris, Rebecca Louise Leybourne, Guillaume Francois, Jung-Rock Hwang

Beast : Lion – Alvise Avati, Bora Şahin, Chris McGaw, Krzysztof Boyoko

Disney’s Pinocchio : Honest John – Christophe Paradis, Valentina Rosselli, Armita Khanlarpour, Kyoungmin Kim

Slumberland : Pig – Fernando Lopes Herrera, Victor Dinis, Martine Chartrand, Lucie Martinetto

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio : Geppetto – Charles Greenfield, Peter Saunders, Shami Lang-Rinderspacher, Noel Estevez-Baker

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio : Pinocchio – Oliver Beale, Richard Pickersgill, Brian Leif Hansen, Kim Slate

Strange World : Splat – Leticia Gillett, Cameron Black, Dan Lipson, Louis Jones

Turning Red : Panda Mei – Christopher Bolwyn, Ethan Dean, Bill Sheffler, Kureha Yokoo

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law : She-Hulk – Elizabeth Bernard, Jan Philip Cramer, Edwina Ting, Andrew Park

Skull & Bones : Sam – Jonas Skoog, Jonas Törnqvist, Goran Milic, Jonas Vikström

The Callisto Protocol : Jacob Lee – Martin Contel, Glauco Longhi, Jorge Jimenez, Atsushi Seo

The Umbrella Academy : Pogo – AIdan Martin, Hannah Dockerty, Olivier Beierlein, Miae Kang

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water : Metkayina Village – Ryan Arcus, Lisa Hardisty, Paul Harris TaeHyoung David Kim

Avatar: The Way of Water : The Reef – Jessica Cowley, Joe W. Churchill, Justin Stockton, Alex Nowotny

Jurassic World Dominion : Biosyn Valley – Steve Ellis, Steve Hardy, Thomas Dohlen, John Seru

Slumberland : The Wondrous Cuban Hotel Dream – Daniël Dimitri Veder, Marc Austin, Pavan Rajesh Uppu, Casey Gorton

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio : In the Stomach of a Sea Monster – Warren Lawtey, Anjum Sakharkar, Javier Gonzalez Alonso, Quinn Carvalho

Lightyear : T’Kani Prime Forest – Lenora Acidera, Amy Allen, Alyssa Minko, Jose L. Ramos Serrano

Strange World : The Windy Jungle – Ki Jong Hong, Ryan Smith, Jesse Erickson, Benjamin Fiske

The Sea Beast : The Hunting Ship – Yohan Bang, Enoch Ihde, Denil George Chundangal, John Wallace

Wendell & Wild : The Scream Fair – Tom Proost, Nicholas Blake, Colin Babcock, Matthew Paul Albertus Cross

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Andor “Reckoning”: Ferrix – Pedro Santos, Chris Ford, Jeff Carson-Bartzis, Alex Murtaza

The Book of Boba Fett “In the Name of Honor”: Mos Espa – Daniel Schmid Leal, Phi Tran, Hasan Ilhan, Steve Wang

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Adar”: Númenor City – Dan Wheaton, Nico Delbecq, Dan LeTarte, Julien Gauthier

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Adrift”: Khazud Dûm – James Ogle, Péter Bujdosó, Lon Krung, Shweta Bhatnagar

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

ABBA: Voyage – Pär M. Ekberg, John Galloway, Paolo Acri, Jose Burgos

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Dan Cox, Eric Reynolds, A.J Briones

Prehistoric Planet – Daniel Fotheringham, Krzysztof Szczepanski, Wei-Chuan Hsu, Claire Hill

The Batman : Rain Soaked Car Chase – Dennis Yoo, Michael J. Hall, Jason Desjarlais, Ben Bigiel

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

Avatar: The Way of Water : The Sea Dragon – Sam Sharplin, Stephan Skorepa, Ian Baker, Guillaume Francois

The Sea Beast – Maxx Okazaki, Susan Kornfeld, Edward Lee, Doug Smith

Top Gun: Maverick : F-14 Tomcat – Christian Peck, Klaudio Ladavac, Aram Jung, Peter Dominik

Wendell & Wild : Dream Faire – Peter Dahmen, Paul Harrod, Nicholas Blake

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water : Fire and Destruction – Miguel Perez Senent, Xavier Martin Ramirez, David Kirchner, Ole Geir Eidsheim

Avatar: The Way of Water : Water Simulations – Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicolas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : City Street Flooding – Matthew Hanger, Alexis Hall, Hang Yang, Mikel Zuloaga

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Jesse Parker Holmes, Grayden Solman, Toyokazu Hirai, Rob Richardson

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Lightyear – Alexis Angelidis, Chris Chapman, Jung-Hyun Kim, Keith Klohn

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, Kiem Ching Ong, Jinguang Huang

Strange World – Deborah Carlson, Scott Townsend, Stuart Griese, Yasser Hamed

The Sea Beast – Spencer Lueders, Dmitriy Kolesnik, Brian D. Casper, Joe Eckroat

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities : Graveyard Rats – Amit Khanna, Oleg Memukhin, Mario Marengo, Josh George

Stranger Things 4 : Hawkins Destructive Fissures – Ahmad Ghourab, Gavin Templer, Rachel Ajorque, Eri Ohno

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power : “Udûn” Volcano Destruction – Kurt Debens, Hamish Bell, Robert Kelly, Gabriel Roccisano

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power : “Udûn” Water and Magma – Rick Hankins, Aron Bonar, Branko Grujcic, Laurent Kermel

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water : Landing Rockets Forest Destruction – Miguel Santana Da Silva, Hongfei Geng, Jonathan Moulin, Maria Corcho

Avatar: The Way of Water : Water Integration – Sam Cole, Francois Sugny, Florian Schroeder, Jean Matthews

The Batman : Rainy Freeway Chase – Beck Veitch, Stephen Tong, Eva Snyder, Rachel E. Herbert

Top Gun: Maverick – Saul Davide Galbiati, Jean-Frederic Veilleux, Felix B. Lafontaine, Cynthia Rodriguez del Castillo

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

House of the Dragon : “The Black Queen” Dance of Dragons – Kevin Friederichs, Sean Raffel, Florian Franke, Andreas Steinlein

Love, Death and Robots : Night of the Mini Dead – Tim Emeis, José Maximiano, Renaud Tissandié, Nacere Guerouaf

The Book of Boba Fett : “From the Desert Comes a Stranger” – Luke Alike, Peter Demarest, Tami Carter, Brandon McNaughton, Sirak Ghebremusse

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Udûn” Tirharad Cavalry Charge – Sornalingam P, Ian Copeland, Nessa Mingfang Zhang, Yuvaraj S

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Cartier “Tank” – Stephane Pivron, Mathias Barday, Valentin Lesueur, Eric Lemains

Ladbrokes “Rocky” – Greg Spencer, Theajo Dharan, Georgina Ford, Jonathan Westley

Samsung “Playtime is Over” – Damien Canameras, Guillaume Dadaglio, Sébastien Podsiadlo, Christophe Plouvier

Samsung “The Spider and the Window” – Marta Carbonell Amela, Stefan Susemihl, Lonni Wong, Jiyoung Lee

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Avatar: The Way of Water : Current Machine and Wave Pool – JD Schwalm, Richie Schwalm, Nick Rand, Robert Spurlock

Black Adam : Robotic Flight – JD Schwalm, Nick Rand, Andrew Hyde, Andy Robot, Mad God, Phil Tippett, Chris Morley, Webster Colcord, Johnny McLeod

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Adrift” Middle Earth Storm – Dean Clarke, Oliver Gee, Eliot Naimie, Mark Robson

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT (AWARD SPONSORED BY AUTODESK)

A Calling. From the Desert to the Sea – Mario Bertsch, Max Pollmann, Lukas Löffler, Till Sander-Titgemeyer

Boom – Romain Augier, Charles Di Cicco, Gabriel Augerai, Laurie Pereira De Figueiredo

Macula – Hady Abou Ghazale, Lothaire Rialhe, Marta Rodriguez-Noriega Nava, Jules Machicot

Maronii – Maxime Guitet, Dimitri Allonneau, Lucas Plata, Ngoc Mai Nguyen

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Avatar: The Way of Water : Depth Comp – Dejan Momcilovic, Tobias B. Schmidt, Benny Edlund, Joshua Hardgrave

Avatar: The Way of Water : Facial System – Byungkuk Choi, Stephen Cullingford, Stuart Adcock, Marco Revelant

Avatar: The Way of Water : Water Toolset – Alexey Dmitrievich Stomakhin, Steve Lesser, Sven Joel Wretborn, Douglas McHale

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio : 3D Printed Metal Armature – Richard Pickersgill, Glen Southern, Peter Saunders, Brian Leif Hansen

Turning Red : Profile Mover and CurveNets – Kurt Fleischer, Fernando de Goes, Bill Sheffler

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Awards: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Leads With 14 Nominations, ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ Dominate Performance Categories

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack of nominees for the 2023 BAFTA film awards with a record-equaling haul of 14 nominations. Netflix’s acclaimed anti-war epic, which has the greatest number of BAFTA nominations for a film since 2011 (when The King’s Speech landed 14 nods) and now ties with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for BAFTA’s most nominated foreign-language film in its history, is set to compete for best film, director (for Edward Berger), adapted screenplay, and supporting actor (for Albrech Schuch) alongside almost every single below-the-line category when the winners are announced on Feb. 19.More from The Hollywood...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Bardo,’ ‘Elvis’ Among Camera Operators Awards Nominees

The Society of Camera Operators unwrapped the nominees for its Camera Operator of the Year Awards, which will be presented Feb. 25 during a ceremony at Loews Hollywood Hotel. The Gordon Parks Foundation will also be recognized during the awards, for Parks’ “leadership and pioneering of social justice.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'West Side Story' Tops Society of Camera Operators Awards'West Side Story,' 'Nightmare Alley' Among SOC Camera Operators NomineesNetflix, In First Quarter With Ad Tier, Adds 7M-Plus Subscribers, Outperforming Expectations Below, the list of nominees follows. Camera Operator of the Year- Film nominees Lukasz Bielan – Bullet Train Daniel Bishop, SOC – All Quiet on the Western Front Jason Ellson, SOC – Elvis Geoffrey Haley, SOC – The Gray...
The Hollywood Reporter

A Closer Look at the SAG, PGA and DGA Awards Nominations

SAG Awards Noms: Embracing Ensembles Two films dominated the SAG Award nominations, both earning nods for the cast as an acting collective and individual nods for their performers. In an awards season where certain nominees seem to be Everything Everywhere All at Once, the announcement of this year’s SAG contenders didn’t offer too many surprises, and indeed seemed to solidify the key favorites as Oscar voting gets underway.More from The Hollywood ReporterSound Guilds Offer Clues to Oscar NomsJudd Apatow to Return as Host of 2023 DGA AwardsBAFTA Awards Nominations: Netflix's 'All Quiet' Ties 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Record With vital wins at both the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sound Guilds Offer Clues to Oscar Noms

As Hollywood anticipates this year’s Oscar nominations announcement on Jan. 24, many of the societies and guilds have already revealed their favorites. That includes those in sound, for which the Academy had narrowed its field to a diverse slate of 10 movies, among them Edward Berger’s World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The shortlist is rounded out by Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, the stop-motion Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Brett Morgen’s David...
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Final Projections for the 95th Oscar Nominations

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards, Scott Feinberg, reflects Feinberg’s best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. *BEST PICTURE*More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams to Announce 2023 Nominations'Top Gun: Maverick' Reveals Rare Look at VFX Work At Oscar BakeoffFeinberg Snapshot: 10 Oscar...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rust’ Shooting: Alec Baldwin, Other Crew to Be Charged in Halyna Hutchins’ On-Set Death

Prosecutors in New Mexico on Thursday announced criminal charges will be filed against Alec Baldwin in connection to his role in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Rust. Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney that serves Santa Fe County, will charge star and producer Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rust' Charging Decisions to Come on ThursdayAlec Baldwin Sues to "Clear His Name" in 'Rust' ShootingAlec Baldwin Can't Escape Lawsuit From 'Rust' Script Supervisor Assistant director David Halls also signed a plea agreement for the charge of of negligent...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Closing Once-Busy Union Square Movie Theater in NYC as Bankruptcy Proceeds

The fallout from Regal Cinemas’ bankruptcy proceedings continues. Parent company Cineworld has filed court papers revealing the imminent closure of 39 Regal locations across the United States — including the once-bustling Union Square Stadium 14 in New York City and the upscale Sherman Oaks Galleria cinema in Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood ReporterImax to Expand in Japan With Seven New Locations'Black Panther 2,' 'Ant-Man 3' Secure China Release Dates as Beijing Lifts De Facto Ban on MarvelBox Office: 'Avatar 2' Crosses $1.9B Globally, 'A Man Called Otto' Beats 'Plane' The latest cost-cutting measure is expected to save the company $22 million in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sources: HFPA President Left “Shocked and Upset” Over Jerrod Carmichael’s Monologue

The dust is settling from the recent and resuscitated Golden Globe Awards, but for some members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, it may take longer to recover. Host Jerrod Carmichael hit the stage and dove straight into the deep end by addressing the organization’s recent controversy and reforms head-on. “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which I won’t say were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died [in 2020]. So, do with that information what you will.” More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Surprise Doug Liman-Directed Brett Kavanaugh FBI Investigation Doc Added to the Fest

A late addition to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival lineup will be Doug Liman’s documentary debut, Justice, which dives into the 2018 hearings and government investigation into now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Amy Herdy (On the Record, The Hunting Ground) produced the doc, with Story Syndicate’s Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan executive producing.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Dakota Johnson Jokes About Armie Hammer Cannibal Allegations While Presenting Award to 'Call Me By Your Name' Director'The Longest Goodbye' Review: Absorbing Doc Ponders the Toll of Travel to Mars'Shayda' Review: An Iranian-Australian Filmmaker's Affecting Drama of Maternal Strength “We always have something up...
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Awards Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

The nominees for the 2023 BAFTA film awards were revealed Thursday, with Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh making the announcement at noon local time (4 a.m. PT) from the British Academy’s headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London. Earlier this month, the longlists for each category — the results of the first round of voting — were unveiled, with Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front emerging as a surprise early frontrunner having been named in 15 categories, including best film and director. Lurking just behind was Martin McDonagh’s already honor-amassing awards season favorite The Banshees of Inisherin, shortlisted 14 times,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kenya Barris on Teaming with Eddie Murphy and Making ‘You People’ as “A Love Letter to the Culture”

Just days after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes (and dropping a much-discussed Will Smith joke) Eddie Murphy continued his triumphant return to the spotlight at the premiere for his newest feature film, Netflix’s You People.  Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, Lauren London, David Duchovny and director Kenya Barris all walked the red carpet in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the comedy that examines issues of race and class in Los Angeles. The film is centered around the interracial relationship between Ezra (played by Jonah Hill) and Amira (played by London) and follows the clashes, conflicts and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023

That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Polley on Nixing Difficult Artists From Her Film Sets: “I’m Just Completely Done With It”

Women Talking filmmaker Sarah Polley says she’s still mulling over “a few things” in terms of what project she wants to tackle next, but she knows exactly how she wants to make it. “I would try to populate my set the same way I did with [Women Talking] by working with people who have a sense of the collective, who can make space for each other and really cast a community,” Polley explained to THR at the recent Palm Springs Film Festival Awards, where she was honored as best director for her work on the Focus Features release. “I’m done...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amid ‘Rust’ Shooting Charges, CA State Senator to Reintroduce Set Safety Bill That Failed Earlier

In the wake of prosecutors in New Mexico announcing criminal charges in the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of Rust, California State Sen. Dave Cortese has voiced his intention to reintroduce legislation mandating additional safety protocols on film and television sets. The senator said in a statement on Monday that he is planning on drafting a new version of a bill he introduced in 2022, which sought to introduce a “set safety supervisor” role and govern the use of firearms and blanks on productions. That bill — and rival proposed legislation that sought to take a different approach to set...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Awards Nominations: Netflix’s ‘All Quiet’ Ties ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ Record

Edward Berger’s gripping, and gutting, World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front continued its extraordinary award season run on Thursday when it picked up 14 BAFTA nominations, leading the pack, ahead of Martin McDonagh’s Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s metaverse action comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once, which received 10 nods each. The 14 noms tied the all-time record for a non-English-language film, blowing past the 12 nominations secured by Michel Hazanavicius’ silent film tribute The Artist (2011), while equaling the tally scored by Ang Lee’s wuxia masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon more than 20 years...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Found’ Actress Shanola Hampton Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Shanola Hampton, who stars in and produces the upcoming NBC drama Found, has signed with Gersh for representation.  In addition to the NBC series, which is scheduled for a fall 2023 release, Hampton is known for her role as Veronica ‘V’ Bar in 11 seasons of the Showtime series Shameless. She has also appeared in the TV ONE romantic comedy, Three’s Complicated and has TV credits on The Neighborhood, Criminal Minds and Scrubs, among others. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpike Lee, Gersh Launch HBCU Fellowship ProgramInternational Action Star Donnie Yen Signs With APA (Exclusive)Greg Berlanti Signs With CAA Hampton’s film credits include Deadly Illusions, with Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney, and Through the Glass Darkly. She has appeared in multiple independent films, including They Die By Dawn, alongside Rosario Dawson, Idris Elba and Erykah Badu and Things Never Said. with Dorian Missick, Omari Hardwick and Michael Beach.  The actress earned her undergraduate degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in Fine Arts from The University of Illinois. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Daren Dukes and their two children. Hampton is represented by Elissa Leeds of Reel Talent Management and Vision PR.
The Hollywood Reporter

Aaron Carter Benefit Concert Raises More Than $150K for Nonprofit

A benefit concert honoring the late Aaron Carter raised more than $150,000 for a nonprofit organization that brings awareness to children’s mental health.  On Wednesday night, Angel Conrad and Lance Bass hosted the “Songs For Tomorrow” event in Los Angeles. Nick Carter, Bass, David Archuleta, AJ McLean, O-Town, LFO (Brad Fischetti), Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard and Jeff Timmons are among those who performed.More from The Hollywood ReporterAriana Grande Donates Christmas Presents to Children at Manchester Hospitals Five Years After Concert TragedyABC Drops Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Amid Nick Carter Rape AllegationsNick Carter Sued for Allegedly Raping Teen Fan on Backstreet Boys...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Rising Stars and First-Timers Reign Over Performance Nominations

Among the many talking points from the BAFTA nominations — which saw Netflix’s German-language anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front lead the charge with a domineering 14 nods on Thursday — was the number of fresh faces in the performance categories.  So often accused of being populated by the same stars year after year, the 2023 crop of nominees sees 14 of the 24 performance slots filled by first-timers, including the likes of Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front).More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Cooke Starring in eOne Horror Thriller ‘Visitation’

Olivia Cooke, one of the stars of HBO’s House of the Dragon, will lead the cast of Visitation, a horror thriller from eOne, Rumble Films, and Blinder Films. Isla Johnston, who played a young Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones mainstay Alfie Allen, with Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, and screen vet Stephen Rea are also on the roll call for the production, which began shooting last week in Ireland.More from The Hollywood Reporter'House of the Dragon' Star Olivia Cooke Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles While Filming 'Bates Motel''House of the Dragon' Review: HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel...
The Hollywood Reporter

Billie Eilish, BTS and Khalid Songs Are the Best Music to Fall Asleep to, Study Says

Some A-list artists, including Billie Eilish, BTS and Khalid, are responsible for helping people fall asleep, according to a new study published Wednesday. Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark analyzed 225,626 tracks from 985 Spotify playlists that relate to sleep. The group then used the audio streaming platform’s software to compare sleep songs and general music.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: The Overdue Coronation of a Seminal Figure in Rock RoyaltyStephen Stills, Graham Nash, Neil Young, Melissa Etheridge Remember David Crosby: "His Music and Legacy Will Inspire Many"BTS Star J-Hope's Documentary 'J-Hope in the Box' Release Date...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy